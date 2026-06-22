Chip sealing is scheduled to begin Monday, east of Dubois
With paving complete on a $3.05 million pavement improvement project east of Dubois, chip sealing is scheduled to begin Monday on U.S. Highway 26/287.
The U.S. Highway 26/287 project includes asphalt pavement milling and surfacing, chip sealing, traffic control, fencing and other work on 4.82 miles of highway between milepost 67.25 (Wind River bridge) and milepost 72.07.
Prime contractor is McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland.
Motorists should expect delays of up to 20 minutes during chip sealing activities; a pilot vehicle will control traffic.
All construction activities depend on favorable weather conditions.
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