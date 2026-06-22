Highway improvements scheduled for July start on U.S. 16/20/789 between Worland and Manderson

Highway improvements on U.S. Highway 16/20/789, including sidewalk and Americans with Disabilities Act repairs in Worland, are scheduled to begin in July.

Scope of work i on the $6.56 million project includes asphalt milling and an asphalt pavement overlay, chip sealing, ADA improvements, repairing and replacing concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter, and installing a roadway lighting system on 10.9 miles of US 16/20/789.

The project's starting point is milepost 165.76, the intersection of U.S. 16 and U.S. 20/Wyoming Highway 789 adjacent to the Washakie County Courthouse in Worland.

Prime contractor is McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2027. Citizens are invited to attend a noon public meeting regarding the project schedule on Thursday, July 9, at McGarvin-Moberly's office south of Worland, 1001 U.S. Highway 20 North. "We will hold weekly public meetings while concrete work is happening within the Worland city limits," said Kelly Erickson, resident engineer for the Wyoming Department of Transportation in Thermopolis. "Access to businesses will always remain open. Work within Worland city limits will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Project work will shut down July 3-5, during which time there will be full unrestricted access." Erickson said the contractor will maintain two-way traffic at all times in the Worland city limits. "No more than two city blocks will be worked on at one time, unless WYDOT approves. All ADA routes will remain safe, and access will be maintained at all times. Work vehicles, equipment and materials will not be parked on Worland side streets unless approved by WYDOT," Erickson said.

Erickson said local contractors are heavily involved in the Worland North project, and contractors will work with citizens and businesses as much as possible to minimize any traffic delays.

"We appreciate everyone's patience as we begin this project," Erickson said.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Kelly Erickson, P.E., at (307) 431-2281.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.