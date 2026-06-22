KATE ROZO: A VOICE THAT CONTINUES TO GROW AND DELIVER NEW EXPERIENCES FOR LATINO AUDIENCES IN THE UNITED STATES

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Kate Rozo joins as judge for Estrellas del Canto 2026 & teases an immersive new bohemian-inspired Latin music stage show.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The artist has added a new milestone to her career by joining as an official judge for the Concurso Nacional Estrellas del Canto 2026 (National Singing Stars Contest 2026), a platform dedicated to discovering and promoting new musical talent. Her participation in this prominent competition reflects recognition of her experience, career trajectory, and contributions to the Latin entertainment industry.As a judge, Kate Rozo took on the responsibility of evaluating and guiding new generations of artists, sharing the knowledge she has gained through years of preparation, international stages, and experience within the music industry. Her presence in the competition further reaffirms the standing she has achieved within the Hispanic artistic community in the United States.This new chapter follows the successful run of her show "Mujeres Entre Copas" ("Women Between Drinks"), a musical production that captivated Latino audiences with multiple sold-out performances and became one of the most talked-about artistic experiences within the Colombian and Latin American community in South Florida.But for Kate Rozo, the future is just beginning.The artist is already developing a new stage production that promises to surprise Latino audiences across the United States. The show draws inspiration from the bohemian essence of Latin American music , where nostalgia, timeless songs, and pride in our cultural roots will take center stage.This new production aims to transport audiences into an immersive experience combining live music, artistic storytelling, visual elements, and traditions representative of Latin America. Among the highlights currently in development are equestrian performances, shows featuring horses, and a stage design crafted to celebrate the cultural richness of our communities — fusing entertainment, tradition, and emotion into a single experience.While full details will be revealed soon, the project is already generating anticipation among fans and Latin entertainment industry professionals, who see this new production as a natural evolution of the artistic vision Kate Rozo has been building over the past several years.With new challenges, significant recognitions, and a clear vision for growth, Kate Rozo continues to establish herself as one of the most prominent Colombian voices within the U.S. Latino community — proving that talent, discipline, and connection with audiences remain the best formula for crossing borders.As new stages prepare to welcome her, the artist continues writing a story that is only just beginning — one that promises to keep leaving its mark on contemporary Latin music

KATE ROZO "No Me Dejes de Amar"

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