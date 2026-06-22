DEC Announces Temporary Closure of Saratoga Sand Plains Wildlife Management Area Archery Range for Construction of New Pavilion

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today announced the temporary closure of the Saratoga Sand Plains Wildlife Management Area (WMA) public archery range, located in the Town of Wilton at 3099 State Route 50. Beginning on Monday, June 22, the range will be closed to public use during the construction of a new 24-foot by 36-foot pavilion that will provide a covered space for range users and spectators, as well as a venue for archery and bowhunting education classes and other events.

Construction is expected to be finished no later than July 15. Between June 22 and the completion of construction, the entire range facility, including the parking area, will be closed to all public use.

DEC’s Division of Fish and Wildlife is currently investing $3.1 million as part of a five-year federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration grant to develop a network of up to 14 archery ranges across the state and provide safe, accessible, and high-quality opportunities for outdoor recreation.

The Saratoga Sand Plains WMA range, which opened in 2020, demonstrates the demand for and value of public archery facilities and serves as a model for the State’s range program. The pavilion funded through the federal grant will cost approximately $90,000 and will enhance functionality of the range, enabling events regardless of weather conditions.

For updates and more information related to this release, please contact DEC Region 5 Public Information Officer Kendra Ormerod at [email protected] or (518) 897-1239.