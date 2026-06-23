New Epson Low-power OCXO Redefines Precision Timing for AI and Edge Infrastructure

EPSON_OG7050xAN Press Image Madura Fontaine, Product Marketing Manager, Epson Microdevices Epson Logo

Designed for next-gen switches, SmartNICs and synchronized comms networks, OCXO provides highly stable reference clock with exceptional phase-noise performance

With our new low-power OG7050CAN, we are enabling customers to achieve the precise reference performance they need in a much smaller and more energy-efficient package” — Madura Fontaine, Product Marketing Manager, Epson Microdevices

LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epson Timing has introduced a new, low-power, oven-controlled crystal oscillator engineered to deliver the ultra-stable timing performance required for AI, edge, and next-generation communication infrastructures, while reducing power consumption and design footprint. The new OG7050CAN is verified to consume 56% less power than earlier Epson OCXOs and is 85% smaller by cubic volume, helping to enable equipment designers to improve efficiency without compromising timing precision.“As communications and AI infrastructures continue to scale, designers need timing solutions that deliver uncompromising stability without adding to system power consumption. With our new low-power OG7050CAN, we are enabling customers to achieve the precise reference performance they need in a much smaller and more energy-efficient package,” said Madura Fontaine, Product Marketing Manager, Epson Microdevices Applications that require an OCXO typically demand a level of frequency accuracy and temperature stability that standard oscillators cannot achieve. For example, GPS/GNSS-dependent infrastructures, financial trading platforms, data centers, base stations, and synchronized networks require timing devices that maintain accurate holdover performance even when an external reference is temporarily lost. The OG7050CAN does this by combining extremely high frequency stability in the parts-per-billion range with low phase noise, a compact form factor, and reduced current consumption, all designed to empower designers to meet stringent timing requirements in increasingly space- and power-constrained systems.The device draws on Epson’s vertically integrated expertise across crystal, semiconductor, and packaging technologies. “We achieved major reductions in power consumption and physical size by miniaturizing the oven structure and redesigning the SC-cut crystal unit, while preserving the high stability needed for reference signal applications in wired and wireless backbone communications,” said Fontaine. “The result is a timing solution that is extremely well suited for next-generation network equipment and edge infrastructures.” Target applications include next-generation switches, SmartNICs, synchronized communications networks, wireless base stations, data-center infrastructure, and other systems that depend on precise, resilient timing.Furthermore, as data traffic continues to grow with AI workloads, IoT expansion, 5G deployments, and emerging 6G architectures, low-power reference clocks are becoming crucial for managing power budgets across those high-performance infrastructures.Engineering samples of the OG7050CAN are currently available, with full production planned to be reached early next year. This enables developers to evaluate the device for their existing and next-gen designs that will need the performance benefits it delivers.About Epson MicrodevicesEpson Microdevices is a leading global supplier of high-performance components, including semiconductors and quartz crystal-based inertial sensors and timing devices such as crystal units and oscillators. Epson Microdevices integrates Japanese manufacturing excellence with marketing, sales, and engineering expertise to deliver world-class products and services. A pioneer in the crystal device market since the 1960s, Epson’s in-house production of raw quartz and semiconductors drives innovation in quality, power savings, miniaturization, and performance. For more information, visit https://epson.com/microdevices About EpsonEpson is a technology innovation and engineering company whose philosophy of efficient, compact, and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company uses technology and engineering ability to implement real-world solutions in precision innovation, industrial & robotics, office & home printing, and visual & lifestyle. Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1.4 trillion.corporate.epson/en/Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson’s regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica) and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).EPSON is a registered trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2026 Epson America, Inc.

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