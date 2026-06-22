[Jul 6] Bureau Chief of Land Quality - Land Quality Bureau

This is a non-merit position for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Positions in this class are exempt from the screening and referral requirements of the Iowa Department of Administrative Services - Human Resources Enterprise.

To be considered, interested applicants must upload a cover letter and resume to the Attachments section of their application for this position.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking a collaborative and visionary leader to serve as the Chief of the Land Quality Bureau. The bureau is comprised of over 50 full-time employees and has an operating budget of approximately $25 million. The chief directly supervises five (5) program areas supervisors, one (1) management support position, and provides overall management direction and oversight to areas including Contaminated Sites, Underground Storage Tanks, Flood Plain Management, Dam Safety, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Pollution Prevention, and Waste Management services. Ideal candidates will possess a strong background in directing environmental programs and managing staff dedicated to environmental initiatives.

