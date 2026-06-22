[Jul 6] Bureau Chief of Land Quality - Land Quality Bureau
To be considered, interested applicants must upload a cover letter and resume to the Attachments section of their application for this position.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking a collaborative and visionary leader to serve as the Chief of the Land Quality Bureau. The bureau is comprised of over 50 full-time employees and has an operating budget of approximately $25 million. The chief directly supervises five (5) program areas supervisors, one (1) management support position, and provides overall management direction and oversight to areas including Contaminated Sites, Underground Storage Tanks, Flood Plain Management, Dam Safety, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Pollution Prevention, and Waste Management services. Ideal candidates will possess a strong background in directing environmental programs and managing staff dedicated to environmental initiatives.
Job Number: 26-03439
Location: DNR, Environmental Services Division, Land Quality Bureau
Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Monday-Friday, some weekends, holidays, after hours
Closing Date: July 06, 2026, 11:59 PM
For specific job duties, requirements, and application information, visit: Bureau Chief of Land Quality | Job Details tab | Career Pages
Or you may visit: State of Iowa Careers and search by job title.
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