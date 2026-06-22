Highway 61 London Road construction resumes (June 22, 2026)

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DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation has resumed construction on Highway 61 London Road. Starting today, June 22, north of 40th Ave E, London Road will only be open to northbound traffic. Southbound traffic will be detoured on to Superior St to 40th Ave E. The southbound truck detour will have traffic continue on Superior St to 21st Ave E.

There will be a hard closure of London Road just past the business accesses before 26th Ave E when heading north/east. There will also be a hard closure of 26th Ave E just up the hill from London Road. All north/east I-35 traffic will be put on a bypass to continue on London Road. There will be no access to 26th Ave E from I-35 or London Road.

Please visit the project website for additional information and detour maps. Work is expected to run until November 2026 and resume in 2027.

Work zone safety tips

Obey posted speed limits. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300. Drive undistracted. Avoid using phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating – while in work zones.

Avoid using phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating – while in work zones. Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.

Give workers room to safely complete their work. Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times. Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.

Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

Expect work zones to constantly change. Day to day you could experience lane shifts, closures, narrower lanes, moving workers and vehicles.

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