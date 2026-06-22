Major roadwork ahead on Highway 65, Cambridge to north of Braham (June 22, 2026)

Latest news releases

Detours in place July 7-fall 2026

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will start a $13.3 million project July 7 to improve 10 miles of Highway 65 from the end of the four-lane in Cambridge to south of Kanabec County Road 45 north of Braham. Crews will work in two areas: Stanchfield to Cambridge and Stanchfield to Brunswick.

Drivers should plan for lane or road closures with detours, reduced speeds, no shoulders and periodic one-way traffic controlled by flaggers through the 2026 season.

Segment 1: Stanchfield to Cambridge – starts July 7

Figure 1: Stanchfield to Cambridge detour map

Highway 65 will close to through traffic between Isanti County Road 3 in Stanchfield and Isanti County Road 30 in Cambridge. Download the detour(s) map from the project web page (PNG).

Through traffic detour (PNG): County Road 3, Isanti County Road 36, Isanti County Road 34 and County Road 30 - Figure 1 map (PNG)

West (Grandy) access is available via County Road 3 or Highway 65; follow posted signs

Truck detour (in place all season): Highway 23 south of Mora, Highway 47 Ogilvie and Highway 95 Pine Brook, back to Highway 65 Cambridge

Semi-trailers, heavy or wide loads, longer hauling trailers use truck detour

Highway 65 will stay open for people who live, work or visit locations within the closed area. Short‑term hard closures will occur when crews replace underground pipes. Use alternate entrances or local back streets when needed and enter or exit closest to your destination.

Segment 2: Stanchfield to Brunswick – later this summer

A second closure will go into effect between Stanchfield and Brunswick. Traffic will detour on County Road 3, County Road 14/County Road 4 and County Road 16. East (Braham) access is available from County Road 3, Highway 107 or Highway 65. MnDOT will share more details as the work zone transitions.

Project highlights

Resurface 10 miles of Highway 65

Replace pipes and box culverts

Update guardrail

Add lighting at key county road intersections

Add new mumble/rumble strips and pavement markings

Upgrade Grandy with new storm sewer and sidewalks

Crews will use a cold-in-place recycling process that reuses the existing road material. A convoy of equipment mills, processes and repaves the surface in one pass, which helps extend the life of the roadway.

When Highway 65 reopens this fall, drivers in Isanti and Kanabec counties will see smoother lanes, better storm drainage, safer intersections and improved walking access in Grandy.

Sign up for project email updates, view detour maps and learn more on the Highway 65 Cambridge to north of Braham project web page.

# # #