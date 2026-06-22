Weekend I-90 detour planned for Hwy 218 bridge demolition in Austin, June 26-29 (June 22, 2026)

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AUSTIN, Minn. – Interstate 90 motorists will have a weekend-long detour June 26-29 while construction crews demolish the Highway 218 north/14th St NW bridge in Austin, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Demolition crews will be removing the remaining bridge at Highway 218 north near Riverland Community College. Crews removed the adjacent bridge in April and have been building the replacement bridge at that site. Last week, crews set beams for the new I-90 bridge.

Plan ahead this weekend for the demolition schedule:

8 p.m. Friday, June 26 to 6 a.m. Monday, June 29, Highway 218 north (14th Street NW) near Riverland Community College Highway 218 north bridge detours and routes: I-90 through traffic in each direction will travel up and down the ramps to continue. I-90 westbound traffic wanting to reach 14th Street Northwest near Riverland Community College will use Exit 178A (4th Street Northwest/Mower County Road 45), turn left to go south on 4th St NW to 4th Ave NW, where they turn right (west) to 14th Street Northwest. I-90 eastbound traffic wanting to reach Highway 218 north will exit at 178A (4th Street Northwest/Mower County Road 45), turn left (north) on County Road 45, turn left (west) on Mower County Road 27 (18th Avenue Northwest) to Highway 218. Highway 218 southbound traffic wanting to reach I-90 westbound and eastbound will turn left (east) on Mower County Road 27 (18th Avenue Northwest) to 4th Street Northwest/Mower County Road 45 south (right turn) to I-90. Motorists wanting to reach 14th Street Northwest south of I-90 will travel east on Mower County Road 27 (18th Avenue Northwest) to 4th St NW to 4th Ave NW, where they turn right (west) to 14th Street Northwest. Motorists at 14th Street Northwest can reach the north side of I-90 by turning left (east) on 4th Ave NW to 4th St NW, turning left (north) to reach Highway 218 north. Motorists at 14th Street Northwest wanting to reach I-90 west can go south to Oakland Avenue west/Highway 105 to reach I-90.



For more information or to sign up for project updates, visit the project website.

Safety in work zones

Motorists should always be prepared to encounter traffic changes when approaching work zones, including lane closures, lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, slow-moving heavy equipment and slow or stopped traffic. To keep everyone safe, drivers must:

Obey posted speed limits . The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300. Drive undistracted. Avoid using cell phones and mobile devices, adjusting the radio or eating while in work zones.

Avoid using cell phones and mobile devices, adjusting the radio or eating while in work zones. Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.

Give workers room to safely complete their work. Know before you go. Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org or get the free 511mn smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org or get the free 511mn smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store. Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times. Do the zipper merge .

Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.

Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

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