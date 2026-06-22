DR. JOEL P. MARTIN ANNOUNCES THE NEXT GENESIS OF POSITIVELY POWERFUL

17th Annual Education Summit & Woman Awards Conference Marks a New Era of Education, Entrepreneurship, and Community Impact for the PPDC Nonprofit

Our Summits and Conferences are transformational. We bring women together in safe spaces where they can tap into their innate abilities to connect, collaborate, educate, and elevate one another.” — Dr. Joel P. Martin, Founder, Positively Powerful Development Corporation

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Joel P. Martin, President of Triad West, Inc., and Founder & CEO of the Positively Powerful Development Corporation (PPDC), proudly announces its hosting of the 17th Annual Education Summit & Woman Awards Conference, taking place Friday, October 9, 2026, at the historic George Washington Carver Museum & Cultural Center in Phoenix, Arizona.Guided by the theme, “Together, We Rise!”, the Conference represents the next genesis of the Positively Powerful nonprofit organization and the programs it offers—an evolution from a highly respected annual event into a growing nonprofit movement dedicated to empowering women through transformational leadership development, education, entrepreneurship, innovation, and community engagement through a myriad of programs, events, and services.For 17 years, the Positively Powerful Conference has brought together women leaders, entrepreneurs, educators, corporate executives, nonprofit professionals, and community changemakers for its unique Education Summits and Woman Awards Conferences, providing resources, empowerment, and access to knowledge.“At this moment in our history, the need for informed leadership, meaningful dialogue, and authentic connection has never been greater,” said Dr. Martin. “Women, women of color, and the communities we care deeply about are navigating challenges that call for both courage and collective action. Events such as our Summits and Conferences are transformational. We bring women together in safe spaces where they can tap into their innate abilities to connect, collaborate, educate, and elevate one another.”Today, under the leadership of PPDC, that vision is expanding beyond a single annual event and into a year-round commitment to creating opportunities that strengthen women, businesses, families, and communities. Foremost in that offering is the Education Summit Series. “Seventeen years ago, we created a conference. Today, we are building something even greater,” said Dr. Martin. “Together with our Board of Directors, Advisory Council, sponsors, speakers, honorees, and community partners, we are creating a network of women leaders and allies committed to expanding opportunity, inspiring achievement, and generating meaningful impact. ‘Together, We Rise!’ is more than this year’s theme. It is our commitment to what is possible when people come together with a shared purpose.”To share the excitement of the new PPDC genesis, a special registration launches today. The Together, We Rise Launch Registration is a special introductory registration available for anyone who chooses to join us early and be part of creating an extraordinary day of leadership, learning, connection, and celebration. The Together, We Rise Launch Registration for the 17th Annual Positively Powerful Education Summit and Woman Awards Conference is $175 through July 31.The announcement comes at a time of significant growth for both PPDC and Triad West, Inc. Dr. Martin recently completed the prestigious National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) Centers of Excellence Certificate Program in partnership with Rutgers University and Fifth Third Bank. The program is a nationally recognized executive leadership and business development initiative. The Certificate of Completion recognizes both Positively Powerful and Triad West, Inc., reflecting Dr. Martin’s ongoing commitment to advancing the missions of both organizations and expanding their collective impact.As part of this next chapter, PPDC has strengthened its organizational foundation, expanded its leadership structure, and welcomed its first Corporate Board Member. With an accomplished Founding Board of Directors and Advisory Council, PPDC programs include a monthly Education Summit Series and the Women’s Retreat. Other programs are on the horizon. In collaboration with corporate partners, PPDC will be launching a program focused on increasing the ability of businesswomen to understand and use AI and technology to their advantage. The organization is positioning itself for long-term growth and sustainability.The October 9th Education Summit is expected to attract more than 200 women leaders and changemakers committed to building stronger organizations, stronger communities, and greater opportunities for future generations. The Education Summit will feature conversations and presentations focused on:• Women Leading AI, Technology & STEM: Insights from an Expert• Advancing Business Growth Through Certifications & Corporate Connections: What Women Need to Know Now• Leadership Development, Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Community ImpactThe Awards Celebration will honor the Positively Powerful Woman Leadership Awards Honorees, to include the National Positively Powerful Corporate Leader, the Regional Positively Powerful Corporate Leader, and the first Positively Powerful Ally Leader.This year’s Education Summit & Woman Awards Conference holds special significance as it will be hosted at the George Washington Carver Museum & Cultural Center during the Center’s centennial year, providing a meaningful setting to honor both history and future possibilities.Sponsorship and partnership opportunities are currently available for corporations, foundations, nonprofit organizations, and community leaders seeking meaningful visibility and engagement with one of Arizona’s most respected leadership and recognition platforms. Multi-year partnership opportunities are also available. Early registration for the October 9th Conference has begun. For sponsorship information, partnership opportunities, registration details, or event updates, visit www.positivelypowerful.com EVENT DETAILS17th Annual Positively Powerful Education Summit & Woman Awards ConferenceTheme: Together, We Rise!Date & Time: Friday, October 9, 2026 | 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.Location: George Washington Carver Museum & Cultural Center, 415 E. Grant Street, PhoenixABOUT POSITIVELY POWERFUL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATIONThe Positively Powerful Development Corporation (PPDC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering women through educational and transformational leadership development. Through innovative programs, strategic partnerships, entrepreneurship initiatives, and community engagement, PPDC creates opportunities that expand access, inspire achievement, and contribute to sustainable personal and professional success.

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