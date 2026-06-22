1 Bestselling Author & Black Chamber CEO Dr. Velma Trayham Throws First Pitch at D-backs Black Excellence Night

Dr. Trayham reveals how leadership, education, and community impact shaped her Juneteenth week appearances.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During Juneteenth week, Dr. Velma Trayham — #1 Amazon Bestselling author of UNFIREABLE and President & CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona — took the stage and then the field in two milestone public appearances that captured statewide attention.On June 18, Dr. Trayham served as Emcee for the Arizona Alliance of Black School Educators' (AABSE) 12th Annual Teacher Leadership Summit, where she also hosted a special signing for her bestselling book. The following day, June 19, she threw the ceremonial first pitch at Chase Field for the Arizona Diamondbacks' Black Excellence Night, an appearance that was celebrated and shared by the team's own social media channels.“This week was a full-circle moment,” said Dr. Trayham. “One day I’m standing in front of the educators who are shaping the next generation, and the next I’m standing on a Major League mound representing what it looks like when purpose shows up in rooms it was never expected to be in. That is the entire message of UNFIREABLE — your title can change, but your purpose follows you everywhere.”UNFIREABLE, Dr. Trayham’s debut book, became a #1 Amazon Bestseller in three categories within 24 hours of its April 2026 launch. The book explores how professionals can build an identity and career that cannot be eliminated by layoffs, restructuring, or workforce disruption driven by artificial intelligence — a theme that resonated deeply with both audiences she addressed during Juneteenth week.“Educators are on the front lines of preparing the next generation for a workforce being reshaped in real time,” Dr. Trayham said of her AABSE appearance. “I wanted them to leave that summit with more than encouragement. I wanted them to leave with proof that their purpose in that classroom cannot be taken from them, no matter what changes around them.”Dr. Trayham’s appearance at Chase Field marked a rare crossover moment between the business and education communities she serves and the world of professional sports. Video and photos from the ceremonial first pitch, shared widely by the Arizona Diamondbacks and across Dr. Trayham’s own platforms to her national audience of more than 103,000 followers, quickly drew attention online.“To be invited to represent Black Excellence Night at Chase Field, during Juneteenth week, was an honor I don’t take lightly,” Dr. Trayham said. “It was a reminder that excellence doesn’t stay in one lane. It shows up in classrooms, in boardrooms, and yes — on the pitcher’s mound.”Dr. Trayham is currently on a national book tour for UNFIREABLE, with stops planned across the country throughout 2026 in partnership with chambers of commerce, universities, faith organizations, and corporate partners. She is also a featured National Speaker at the 126th National Business League Conference, taking place August 19–22 in Atlanta, Georgia.About Dr. Velma TrayhamDr. Velma Trayham is the #1 Amazon Bestselling author of UNFIREABLE and President & CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona. Born in the Third Ward of Houston, Texas, she has spoken on stages including Harvard, ASU, JPMorgan Chase, and Amazon, and has consulted for corporations, financial institutions, and government agencies nationwide. She is a recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award and was named to JPMorgan Chase’s 100 Women to Know in America. She is the founder of the Millionaire Mastermind Academy, which has trained more than 8,000 entrepreneurs.

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