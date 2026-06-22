Harrison Co. Publishes “How America Moves,” a Comprehensive New Report on Fitness, Nutrition, and Sports in America

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harrison Co., a leading investment bank focused on founder- and family-led businesses, today announced the publication of its inaugural “How America Moves” report, a comprehensive consumer insights study examining the evolving behaviors of active Americans across fitness, nutrition, wearable technology, and sports engagement.Based on a proprietary survey of ~1000 active Americans, the report provides an in-depth look at how consumers are exercising, tracking performance, purchasing supplements, engaging with sports, and building increasingly integrated health and wellness lifestyles. Harrison Co. will continue to update the survey on an annual basis to monitor sector trends and track which brands are winning with the consumer.The report identifies several major themes shaping the future of the wellness and active lifestyle economy, including:• Rising and compounding engagement across fitness, nutrition, wearables, and sports• Strength training reaching parity with cardio as America’s most common form of exercise• Growing consumer prioritization of quality, efficacy, and trusted brands over price• Increasingly intense sports fandom driving broader participation and spending behaviors• A rapidly growing and distinct female fitness and wellness consumer segment“The lines between fitness, nutrition, technology, and sports culture continue to blur,” said Mac Wilkie, Partner at Harrison Co. “Consumers are building highly personalized ecosystems around health and performance, and the most engaged users are driving meaningful shifts across multiple categories simultaneously.”The report also highlights increasing fragmentation across categories as consumers move toward more specialized brands and more individualized approaches to training, recovery, supplementation, and wellness tracking.“How America Moves” was developed as part of Harrison Co.’s ongoing effort to provide differentiated market intelligence and category insights to founders, operators, and investors across the health, wellness, fitness, nutrition, and sports ecosystems.The full report, titled “How America Moves: A Portrait of Fitness, Nutrition, and Sports Culture in America,” is now available through Harrison Co.ABOUT HARRISON CO.Harrison Co. is an investment bank focused exclusively on advising founder- and family-led businesses. The firm provides M&A advisory, capital raising, and strategic advisory services across a range of consumer and industrial sectors, with deep expertise in fitness, nutrition, wellness, and active lifestyle categories.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.