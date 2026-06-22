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Maryland Communities Can Access New Federal Funding Opportunities for Parks and Recreation Grants

Playground equipment in a park

Developing outdoor recreation space in urban and underserved areas can be supported by the he Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Program. Maryland DNR photo.

The National Park Service recently announced new grants for parkland acquisition and development of recreational amenities for which Maryland counties, municipalities, and state agencies may apply through the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Program provides 50/50 matching grants for park projects in urban areas with a population of 25,000 or more, with a preference for projects in low-income communities. Grants range from $300,000 to $15,000,000 and project applications are due to the state by September 1, 2026.

The Readiness and Recreation Initiative​ provides 50/50 matching grants for projects that include an acquisition component and that enhance recreational opportunities in sentinel landscapes or Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration (REPI) opportunity areas. Grants range from $250,000 to $3,000,000 and applications are accepted on a rolling basis.

More information on both grants can be found on DNR’s webpage for Nationally Competitive Land and Water Conservation Fund Grants. Interested jurisdictions can submit applications and address questions to Molly Pickel at [email protected].

 

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Maryland Communities Can Access New Federal Funding Opportunities for Parks and Recreation Grants

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