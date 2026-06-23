Ahh Moments Launches Ahhlixr Cannabis Wellness Shots, Powered by LEVIA

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Full-Spectrum, Fast-Acting 20MG THC Shots Combine Minor Cannabinoids, Superfoods and Organic Ingredients; Available Exclusively in Massachusetts Dispensaries

GEORGETOWN, MA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the makers of Ahh Artisan Cannabis Chocolates comes a bold new way to elevate everyday wellness. Ahh Moments today announced the launch of Ahhlixr , a pocket-sized, full-spectrum and delicious cannabis wellness shot delivering 20MG of THC alongside complementary minor cannabinoids, supplements and superfoods and crafted for reliable, fast-acting effects.Available exclusively in licensed Massachusetts cannabis dispensaries, Ahhlixr is powered by LEVIA , the locally and independently owned cannabis beverage company known for its crisp, fast-onset seltzers and drink drops. By combining Ahh Moments’ commitment to plant-forward craftsmanship with LEVIA’s proven beverage formulation and onset technology, Ahhlixr delivers a first-of-its-kind cannabis experience backed by brands Massachusetts consumers already trust.“Ahhlixr is the evolution of intentional edibles,” said Andrew Moon Bain, Co-Founder of Ahh Moments. “We wanted to create something that’s functional, craveable and rooted in plant wisdom. The Ahhlixr is a grab-and-go ritual that supports how you want to feel.”Each Ahhlixr shot is full-spectrum and intentionally infused with minor cannabinoids to enhance and support the overall experience. Like the other Ahh Moments products, Ahhlixer shots are also organic, vegan, fair-trade, and gluten free. The three unique flavors include:Sleepy Cherry Berry (Indica) features a 1:1 ratio of 20mg CBN and 20mg THC, crafted with Tart Cherry, Passionflower and Lemon Balm to promote calm and restorative sleep.Energy Green Apple (Sativa) delivers a 1:1: 2 ratio of 10mg THCV, 10mg CBG and 20mg THC, infused with Matcha-derived caffeine and B Vitamins (B6, B12 and B5) for a bright, focused lift.Immunity Concord Grape (Hybrid) offers 20mg CBC and 20mg THC, blended with Elderberry, Vitamin C and Electrolytes for a balanced boost.Every 1-ounce shot is designed for convenience and is pocket-sized perfection for moments that call for rest, recharge or resilience. An image of the three shots can be found here.“It’s been a lot of fun getting creative with the LEVIA team,” said Haley Bain, Co-Founder of Ahh Moments. “They’ve built a strong and trusted brand and see the future of the market. We’ve anticipating the foodie and wellness world’s merge with the cannasseur consumer and are forward thinking on what functional and delicious products we can manifest together.”“LEVIA is committed to creating cannabis experiences that are consistent and exclusively feature the highest-quality ingredients,” said Kristin Rogers, co-founder of LEVIA. “Ahh Moments shares that same intentional, ingredient-forward approach. Partnering on Ahhlixr was a natural fit for us, bringing together our fast-acting technology with their wellness-driven vision to create an innovative product that can enhance the daily routines of our customers."Founded in Massachusetts, Ahh Moments is a Black- and woman-owned company pioneering craft in the cannabis edibles category with full-spectrum artisan chocolates and now wellness shots. The company was born from a shared reverence for the creative process, the natural world and the wisdom of plant medicine. Co-Founder Andrew Moon Bain, a celebrated music producer and visual artist steeped in global cannabis culture, and Haley Bain, a practicing herbalist, organic gardener and artist, blend cultural expression, herbal expertise and design-forward execution into every product they create.With LEVIA’s continued leadership in Massachusetts cannabis beverages and renewed independent ownership, the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to innovation and integrity. Together, Ahh Moments and LEVIA are expanding wellness-forward cannabis.Ahhlixr is now available at participating licensed dispensaries across Massachusetts.About Ahh MomentsAhh Moments creates full-spectrum artisan cannabis chocolates and wellness shots infused with minor cannabinoids, superfoods and organic ingredients. Founded in Massachusetts, the company blends creative expression, herbal wisdom and sustainable stewardship into exceptional cannabis experiences. Ahh is a universal syllable for a moment of realization, relief, discovery, affirmation and pleasure. For more information and to find Ahh Moments near you, please visit ahhmoments.com and follow Ahh Moments on social media at @momentsofahhAbout LEVIAAfter years of research, LEVIA unlocked the secret to crisp and refreshing cannabis-infused drinks and water-soluble Drink Drops that offer flexible dosing. Since then, LEVIA has created the best tasting cannabis-infused seltzers and water-soluble cannabis Drink Drops. LEVIA’s variety of products are rooted in simple, all-natural ingredients and aim to elevate experiences with a fast and predictable onset of effects from full spectrum cannabis. Ever since LEVIA’s creation, the days are lively, the nights are chill, and spirits are buoyed for friends and family alike. For more information and to find LEVIA near you, please visit https://drinklevia.com/ and follow LEVIA on social media at @LEVIABrands.

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