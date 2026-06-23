Treasure Investments Corporation Unveils the Largest and Heaviest Pure Silver Sculpture

Guests gather for the official unveiling of Michelangelo's Pure Silver David at Museo Michelangelo. Ricky Reed, Jason Dilling, Mark Russo, Ferdinando Marinelli Jr., and Michael Sheppard pose with Michelangelo's Pure Silver David at Museo Michelangelo. Guinness World Records Adjudicator Amelis Escalante and Jessica Santos with the official world record certificates for Michelangelo's Pure Silver David at Museo Michelangelo.

One-of-One Posthumous Original of Michelangelo's David Unveiled at Museo Michelangelo in Battle Ground, Washington

The Pure Silver David is not a replica. It is a one-of-one posthumous original created from original red wax molds produced in Florence,” — Mark Russo

BATTLE GROUND, WA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Treasure Investments Corporation announced the successful unveiling of The Pure Silver David at Museo Michelangelo, with more than 170 shareholders, art collectors, media representatives, and distinguished guests in attendance to witness a historic achievement in art and craftsmanship.

During the exclusive unveiling ceremony, Guinness World Records officially certified the sculpture with two world record titles:

• Largest Pure Silver Sculpture (Supported)

• Heaviest Pure Silver Sculpture

The official Guinness World Records measurements are 199 inches in height, 79 inches in width, and 45 inches in depth. The sculpture contains 1,315.8 kilograms of .999 pure silver, representing 46,411 ounces of silver.

The event marked the culmination of years of planning, artistry, engineering, and international collaboration. Guests were welcomed to Museo Michelangelo for an evening celebrating one of the most ambitious fine art projects ever undertaken in precious metals.

Among the distinguished guests in attendance was Ferdinando Marinelli Jr. of Fonderia Artistica Ferdinando Marinelli in Florence, Italy, whose family’s renowned artistic legacy has played an important role in preserving and advancing traditional sculptural craftsmanship for generations.

Also present was Guinness World Records Adjudicator Amelis Escalante, who officially confirmed and presented both world record certifications during the event.

Before the unveiling, guests enjoyed a live performance by members of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, bringing a classical atmosphere to an evening centered on art, heritage, and craftsmanship.

Unlike a modern reproduction, the sculpture was created as a one-of-one posthumous original of Michelangelo’s David from original red wax molds produced in Florence, Italy. The project required years of development, casting, assembly, and finishing to transform one of history’s most celebrated artistic forms into a monumental work of .999 pure silver.

"The Pure Silver David is not a replica. It is a one-of-one posthumous original created from original red wax molds produced in Florence," said Mark Russo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Treasure Investments Corporation. "This project brought together centuries of artistic heritage, extraordinary craftsmanship, and more than 46,000 ounces of pure silver. We are proud to have created a work that honors one of history's greatest masterpieces while establishing a new chapter in art history."

The record-setting sculpture stands as both a tribute to Michelangelo's enduring legacy and a demonstration of what can be achieved through the preservation of artistic heritage, master craftsmanship, and innovation.

The unveiling marks a defining milestone for Treasure Investments Corporation, expanding the company’s collection of museum-quality precious-metal works and establishing The Pure Silver David as one of the most significant sculptural projects ever completed in pure silver.

About Treasure Investments Corporation

Treasure Investments Corporation creates museum-quality fine art sculptures and precious metal masterpieces, ranging from collectible works to larger-than-life monuments cast in bronze, pure silver, gold, and platinum. The company’s master mold collection includes thousands of original molds from world-renowned artists, including Frederic Remington, C.M. Russell, Edgar Degas, Auguste Rodin, Ghiglieri, Loet Vanderveen, and Michelangelo.

For more information, visit TreasureInvestmentsCorp.com.

Michelangelo's Pure Silver David Unveiled | World's Largest & Heaviest Pure Silver Sculpture

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