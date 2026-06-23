American Eagle Transport Names New Leadership for Next Chapter of Growth

AET New Mgmt Appointees

Harold Vice and Craig Fontenot Bring Decades of Experience to Expanding Operation

True to his character, Harold is quick to credit his colleagues at American Eagle for the success they’ve built together, which is a testament to the kind of leader he is.” — Charles Phillips

BROUSSARD, LA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Eagle Transport, LLC (“American Eagle”) is pleased to announce recent changes within the management team. Harold Vice has been promoted to President of American Eagle and Craig Fontenot has joined the team as Vice President of Operations. These leadership additions mark a significant milestone for the company as it continues to expand its capabilities and market presence.Harold's journey in this industry is a true testament to hard work and dedication. He began his career behind the wheel at age 23 and over the course of more than 30 years has grown through nearly every role in the business, most recently serving as Vice President of American Eagle.Charles Phillips, President of Bennett ’s Transportation Group states, “True to his character, Harold is quick to credit his colleagues at American Eagle for the success they’ve built together, which is a testament to the kind of leader he is. We are proud to congratulate Harold on this milestone and excited for what lies ahead under his leadership.”Joining Vice in the leadership team is Craig Fontenot, who will oversee daily operations based out of American Eagle’s Broussard headquarters, and expanding across the Gulf Coast terminals. His immediate focus will be on the recruitment of owner-operators, agent terminals, and broker agents to continue building a well-rounded team to meet the growing demand of American Eagle’s customers.Fontenot brings over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas sector, most recently serving as Logistics Manager for the Gulf of America at Halliburton and prior to that as Chief Operations Officer at Fast Trac Transportation.“Craig worked with American Eagle as a customer for several years, during which time a great relationship was built. Craig will help take American Eagle to the next level, and his experience working with family-owned companies with similar values aligns perfectly with who we are,” states Harold Vice, President, American Eagle Transport, LLC.American Eagle is a premier logistics partner for the oil and gas sector with 44 terminals across the Gulf Coast and key shale plays, providing comprehensive coverage for onshore and offshore projects throughout Texas, Louisiana, and the surrounding Gulf Coast states.About American Eagle Transport, LLCAmerican Eagle was founded in August 2011, when four managing partners with deep expertise in the oil & gas transportation/logistics services sector decided to branch out on their own to create a new kind of company, one that centered on tireless attention to customer service, safety, and the deployment of technology solutions to benefit drivers and streamline supply chains. In subsequent months and years, American Eagle grew rapidly on the backs of their hand-selected team in their headquarters office in Broussard, Louisiana, and their fast-growing terminal network in the oil patches of Texas and Oklahoma. American Eagle is an American company and is an affiliate of the Bennett Family of Companies, a family-owned and operated business with over 50 years of experience in the transportation industry.

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