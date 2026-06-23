Tennis for Hope Partners with American Red Cross to Mobilize The Tennis Community for Disaster Relief Volunteer Efforts

Join the American Red Cross

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tennis for Hope is proud to announce a new partnership with the American Red Cross, creating opportunities for tennis players, coaches, club members, and fans across the country to serve their communities when disaster strikes.

Founded by International Tennis Hall of Famer and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Gigi Fernández after her house flooded during Hurricane Helene, Tennis for Hope was built on a simple belief: the tennis community is uniquely positioned to help others in times of need.

Through this initiative, Tennis for Hope is inviting the entire tennis community—including players, coaches, teaching professionals, club members, league participants, facility operators, and fans to join a nationwide volunteer network through the American Red Cross. Participants can choose their level of involvement, from basic volunteer opportunities to more advanced disaster-response training. When disasters occur, trained volunteers may be called upon to assist their local communities and provide comfort, hope, and practical support to those affected.

"Tennis players understand teamwork, resilience, and showing up for one another," said Fernández. "Throughout my life in tennis, I have witnessed the incredible generosity and compassion of our sport's community. Whether it's supporting a fellow player, volunteering at a local event, or rallying around a community in need, tennis people care deeply. This partnership gives us a meaningful way to turn that compassion into action."

The American Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters each year, with volunteers making up approximately 90 percent of its workforce. Volunteers provide critical support ranging from shelter operations and supply distribution to disaster preparedness education and recovery assistance.

The partnership aligns naturally with Tennis for Hope's mission of uniting the tennis community to support individuals, facilities, and communities impacted by natural disasters. Since its founding, Tennis for Hope has helped rebuild 48 courts, restored 7 facilities, and provided financial assistance to communities recovering from hurricanes, floods, wildfires, and other disasters.

Through the new initiative, Tennis for Hope supporters can choose their level of involvement, from basic volunteer opportunities to more advanced disaster-response training through the American Red Cross.

"Our goal is not only to raise funds after disasters occur, but to build a volunteer force that is ready to respond before the next disaster happens," Fernández added. "Together with the American Red Cross, we can harness the power of the tennis community to make a lasting difference."

For more information about the Tennis for Hope and American Red Cross partnership and to register as a volunteer, visit https://tennisforhope.org/ or https://tennisforhope.org/ARC

About Tennis for Hope

Tennis for Hope is a nonprofit organization that unites the tennis community to support individuals, facilities, and communities impacted by natural disasters. Through fundraising, grants, volunteerism, and community engagement, Tennis for Hope harnesses the power of tennis to provide relief, recovery, and hope when it is needed most.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.