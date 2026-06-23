ATI Restoration Receives Inaugural Innovative Contractor of the Year Award for Los Angeles Wildfire Response

The ATI Restoration team receives innovation award at the 2026 Altimeter ACCESS Conference Emergency crews mobilize quickly in response to the 2025 Los Angeles Fires

Altimeter Solutions Group Recognition Highlights ATI's Large-Scale Recovery Efforts for Homeowners Following the Eaton and Palisades Fires

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATI Restoration (ATI), one of the largest disaster recovery and property restoration firms in the United States, today announced that it has been honored with the inaugural Innovative Contractor of the Year Award by Altimeter Solutions Group for its response to the devastating Eaton and Palisades wildfires in Los Angeles County.Presented at the annual ACCESS Conference in Orlando, Florida, the award recognizes ATI's leadership, innovation, and operational excellence in helping communities recover from fire and smoke damage caused by the devastating Eaton and Palisades Fires.Following the fires, ATI mobilized one of the largest disaster recovery efforts in company history. More than 1,000 team members were deployed across Southern California to support over 500 residential and commercial recovery projects. Leveraging its seven Southern California offices and National Response Services (NRS) team, ATI established command centers near the hardest-hit communities and rapidly scaled resources to help property owners begin the recovery process.As part of ATI's broader wildfire recovery efforts, ATI worked alongside Altimeter Solutions Group, insurance carriers, and independent industrial hygienists to address post-fire contamination challenges affecting residential HVAC systems. Following established industry standards, including ACR, The NADCA Standard, and the ANSI/IICRC S590 Standard for HVAC assessment following fire events, ATI helped homeowners safely restore contaminated systems through specialized technical cleaning and rigorous third-party validation, often avoiding unnecessary replacement costs."Our teams demonstrated what ATI does best—responding quickly, scaling resources, and finding practical solutions to help people recover after disaster strikes," said Jeremy Jenkins, Vice President of Managed Repair Programs at ATI Restoration. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our teams who mobilized across Southern California to help homeowners, businesses, and communities recover from the historic Eaton and Palisades Fires.""ATI's response to the Los Angeles wildfires exemplified innovation at scale," said Johnetta Johnson, SVP of Operations of Altimeter Solutions Group. "From mobilizing resources across the region to developing effective solutions for complex restoration challenges, ATI consistently delivered results for homeowners while maintaining exceptional quality and accountability."Beyond restoration services, ATI supported local recovery efforts through community outreach, educational webinars, donations to first responders and local charities, and the distribution of 10,000 N95 masks to impacted communities.More than a year later, ATI continues to support homeowners and businesses as recovery efforts remain ongoing across portions of the affected region.The recognition reinforces ATI's commitment to helping communities recover from disasters through a combination of technical expertise, operational excellence, and compassionate service.For a closer look at ATI's wildfire recovery efforts and the work that led to this recognition, watch the award video: https://youtu.be/7ezfDXG_b2Y To learn more about ATI Restoration and its disaster recovery services, visit ATIrestoration.com About ATI RestorationATI Restoration improves the lives of its customers by helping them recover from property damage. The company serves both residential and commercial customers primarily in the wake of water, fire, or environmental damage and differentiates itself through its end-to-end restoration offerings that span everything from initial disaster mitigation to final reconstruction. Founded in 1989, ATI has grown to become one of the largest restoration companies in the United States.About Altimeter Solutions GroupAltimeter Solutions Group is a nationwide managed repair company that works with insurance carriers and a national network of vetted contractors to support homeowners through the property claims process. Built on experienced teams, technology-enabled workflows, and a coordinated repair process, Altimeter helps keep claims moving from assignment through completion with greater visibility, accountability, and momentum.

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