Miami GEO Pro - SEO

Factory PR selects Miami GEO Pro to engineer an AI-first digital architecture, boosting search visibility for its 25th-anniversary.

Communications has always evolved alongside consumer behavior, and so has how people search for their partners.” — Mark Silver

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miami GEO Pro , a premier Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and search architecture firm, today announced a strategic partnership with Factory PR to architect a comprehensive SEO overhaul in celebration of the communications firm's 25th anniversary.The initiative marks a significant evolution in digital visibility for Factory PR, an independent communications agency known for its work across fashion, beauty, wellness, technology, and consumer brands.As Factory PR enters its 25th year in business, the agency is formalizing new capabilities - including a dedicated Performance PR practice - as the lines between public relations, creator partnerships, media, and commerce continue to blur. To support this growth, Miami GEO Pro is implementing an advanced search architecture designed to capture high-intent Google traffic and ensure the agency's expertise is highly visible across the evolving generative search landscape."Communications has always evolved alongside consumer behavior, and so has how people search for their partners," said Mark Silver, Founder and CEO of Factory. "As we celebrate 25 years of helping clients navigate every major shift in modern communications, we are ensuring our own digital presence reflects the depth of our services. Partnering with Miami GEO Pro ensures that our expertise in public relations, creator partnerships, and our new Performance PR division is easily discoverable by the brands that need it most."The optimization campaign will streamline Factory PR's digital footprint, targeting key growth areas and expanding the agency's reach across public relations, executive communications, social strategy, events, and brand positioning.Founded in New York in 2001, Factory has helped clients including IKEA, Ray-Ban Meta, On Running, Henry Rose, ASOS, Fontainebleau Las Vegas, and GU navigate a rapidly shifting media environment. The agency was recently recognized by The PR Net 100, Inc.'s Power Partners, and PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 120."We are incredibly proud to partner with an agency of Factory PR's caliber, especially during such a milestone year," said Frank Moreno, Founder and Lead Search Architect of Miami GEO Pro. "By strategically organizing their content and optimizing for both traditional and generative search, we are ensuring that their legacy of earning attention and building credibility translates perfectly into digital dominance."ABOUT MIAMI GEO PROMiami GEO Pro is an elite digital architecture and search consultancy based in Miami, Florida. Led by CEO Frank Moreno, the firm specializes in Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), advanced entity markup, and local spatial search strategies. Miami GEO Pro partners exclusively with high-ticket, premium brands to build verified digital footprints that command recommendations from both traditional search engines and emerging AI platforms.ABOUT FACTORYFactory is a communications agency with deep insight and an expansive network. Its services include public relations, creator partnerships, social strategy, executive communications, events, affiliate, brand positioning, and Performance PR. Headquartered in New York with offices in Los Angeles and Miami, Factory partners with established brands, founder-led businesses, and companies on the rise.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.