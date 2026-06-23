astragon returns to gamescom 2026 with beloved brands and exciting newcomers

Line up

DUESSELDORF, GERMANY, GERMANY, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- astragon, a subsidiary of the British everplay group plc, is returning to Cologne to celebrate gamescom 2026! Between August 26 and August 30, astragon will present its latest games to the public at their entertainment booth in Hall 6.

Press representatives, content creators, and industry partners will receive additional exclusive access as well as insights into the latest projects from astragon at the everplay group plc business booth in Hall 4.2.

gamescom entertainment area

At the entertainment booth in Hall 6 (B-060), visitors can look forward to a variety of simulation games including highly anticipated sequels of two popular series from astragon:

Construction Simulator®: Evolution

Bus Simulator 27

Firefighting Simulator: Ignite

Seafarer: The Ship Sim

gamescom business area

At the booth in Hall 4.2 (B-010), media representatives, content creators and industry partners are cordially invited to learn more about the latest projects coming to the astragon portfolio.

Construction Simulator®: Evolution

You can look forward to an exclusive, first-ever opportunity to play the latest iteration of the simulation game franchise Construction Simulator®, scheduled for release on PC, PlayStation®5, and Xbox Series X|S, and also gain detailed insights directly from the developers at weltenbauer.!

Bus Simulator 27

Another exciting new development by Polish Studio Simteract lets bus fans drive where others go on vacation: In beautiful Felicia Bay, inspired by the Iberian Peninsula, 45 officially licensed buses from 13 world-famous manufacturers, including - for the very first time - impressive, long-distance coach buses, await you under the mediterranean sun! Experience exciting hands-on gameplay before the game’s release on PC, PlayStation®5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Unannounced new simulation game

Be one of the first to discover an as-yet-unannounced sequel to another popular franchise from astragon and experience an exclusive hands-off presentation! Don't miss this exciting global debut at gamescom 2026!

Interested in booking business area appointments? Please send a message to gc2026@astragon.de and join us at gamescom 2026 for an unforgettable showcase!

We are looking forward to meeting you there!

Press contact:

Daniella Wallau

Senior PR Manager, astragon Entertainment

E-Mail: d.wallau@astragon.de

About astragon Entertainment GmbH

Founded in 1998, astragon Entertainment GmbH, a subsidiary of everplay plc, is a leading German games developer, publisher and distributor of sophisticated ‘working’ simulation games, focusing on non-violent cooperative gameplay with very detailed, technical, and realistic environments. Since 2023, astragon Development (formerly Independent Arts Software) has been part of astragon Entertainment. With over 30 years of experience, the German development studio has a long-standing track record of creating successful commercial games across a variety of genres. astragon’s internationally well-known IPs include Construction Simulator, Bus Simulator, Police Simulator and Firefighting Simulator. astragon games are available world-wide on many different platforms such as consoles, smartphones, tablets, and PC. Visit www.astragon.com for more information.

About everplay group plc

everplay group plc (formerly Team17 Group plc) is an award winning and leading global indie games label developer and publisher of premium video games and apps, comprising three distinct divisions: Team17, astragon and StoryToys. Team 17 is a games developer, publisher and creative partner for indie developers around the world, known for iconic IP such as Hell Let Loose, Worms and Overcooked!. astragon is a leading games publisher and developer of sophisticated working simulation games, including Construction Simulator and Police Simulator, targeting a broad audience from young enthusiasts to technical experts and casual gamers. Story Toys is a world-class developer and publisher of educational entertainment apps, bringing the world’s most popular characters, worlds and stories to life for children under the age of eight, with apps including Disney Colouring World and LEGO® DUPLO® PEPPA PIG. Visit www.everplaygroupplc.com for more information.

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