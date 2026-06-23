ALO jewelry fights ALO Yoga's attempts to seize its trademark rights

Relentless legal pressure and serial filings characterize ALO Yoga's campaign

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a new move in a prolonged legal battle, young fashion brand ALO Yoga, a California limited liability company based in Beverly Hills, filed a motion received on February 10, 2026, before the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) in Spain to cancel another trademark registered by ALO jewelry CZ, s.r.o., a privately held, more than 30-year-old high-end jewelry company based in Prague, Czech Republic. Shortly thereafter ALO Yoga applied for direct trademark registration for jewelry in Germany, Ireland, Italy, France, Benelux and Spain notwithstanding ALO jewelry's longstanding prior registrations and established presence in the jewelry category.

ALO jewelry decided that enough is enough and responded with intensive protection actions in China and the U.K. Now the proceedings have moved into EU, the world's largest single market, where ALO jewelry responded by filing an application in May 2026 at the EUIPO to invalidate four trademarks of ALO Yoga, including flagship EU trademark “ALO,” following six more cancellation actions in February 2026. “With our longstanding rights for jewelry and established brick-and-mortar business in the EU, as well as our favorable first instance ruling in China, we intend to vigorously defend our brand and pursue every available legal remedy to protect the trademark rights we have built over decades. We owe it to our customers,” says Ivo Weber, the executive of ALO jewelry.

ALO jewelry has built a successful global business selling high-end jewelry under the brand ALO with stores in prestigious locations in Eastern and Central Europe, as well as a flourishing online business. ALO jewelry has been making and selling ALO-branded jewelry in Europe and internationally for more than 30 years. Its products have been spotlighted worldwide while worn by icons spanning politics, high fashion and professional sports — among them by Madeline Albright, former United States Secretary of State, David Pastrňák, NHL star, or promoted through its partnership with famous Grand Slam Champions Petra Kvitová or Dominika Cibulková and some of the most recognizable names on the international stage.

ALO Yoga thereafter began marketing and selling jewelry under the ALO brand online, despite ALO jewelry's established trademark registrations and prior use in the jewelry category in the above-mentioned territories. ALO Yoga has pursued an aggressive trademark enforcement campaign across multiple jurisdictions and product categories, targeting brands it considers close to its own. In ALO jewelry's view, this campaign appears to be less about defending legitimate trademark rights and more about expanding ALO Yoga's brand territory into categories where ALO jewelry has operated for over three decades. Filing one motion after another to cancel trademarks for not being used and forcing the opponent to defend against this allegation is an aggravating and costly siege. ALO Yoga has also filed several Notices of Opposition in the United States Patent and Trademark Office’s Trademark Trial and Appeal Board against trademarks that even slightly resemble the ALO trademark, including MOSTALO, OLA, XVYWALO and CLUB OLA. The latest move is part of an aggressive, far-reaching campaign reminiscent of the landless knights of old who took land through force and siege — in this case intellectual property built and maintained over decades. “ALO Jewelry will not be intimidated by these tactics and will continue to stand up for the rights it has built over more than 30 years,” adds Weber.

Press Contacts:

Thom Weidlich

PRCG Haggerty LLC

212-683-8100

tweidlich@prcg.com

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