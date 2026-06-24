Lundy LLP Partner Matt Lundy Appointed to Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana Board of Directors

Lake Charles law firm recognizes partner’s continued service and commitment to Southwest Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana is home, and it is an honor to support the work of an organization that plays such an important role in helping our region move forward.” — Matt Lundy

LAKE CHARLES, LA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lundy LLP , a Lake Charles-based law firm serving clients throughout Louisiana and across the United States, announced that Partner Matt Lundy has been appointed to the Board of Directors for the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana.The Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana supports charitable giving, nonprofit organizations, and community impact across the region. Through its mission of connecting people who care with causes that matter, the Foundation helps strengthen Southwest Louisiana by bringing donors, businesses, community leaders, and local organizations together around meaningful causes.Lundy’s appointment reflects his ongoing commitment to the people of Southwest Louisiana and Lundy LLP’s continued dedication to supporting the communities it serves. As a longtime Lake Charles attorney and partner at Lundy LLP, Lundy has built his career on service, advocacy, and leadership inside and outside the courtroom.“Southwest Louisiana is home, and it is an honor to support the work of an organization that plays such an important role in helping our region move forward,” said Matt Lundy, Partner at Lundy LLP. “The Community Foundation has a strong record of bringing people together around causes that matter, and I look forward to contributing to that mission through board service.”Lundy is a trial attorney with more than 35 years of litigation experience. As a partner at Lundy LLP, he has helped individuals, families, and businesses navigate complex legal matters with preparation, integrity, and strong advocacy. His board service with the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana further reflects his commitment to strengthening the region and supporting organizations that help Southwest Louisiana thrive.Founded in Lake Charles, Lundy LLP has maintained a strong connection to Southwest Louisiana while representing clients in serious personal injury cases, wrongful death, business litigation, and other complex legal matters. The firm’s involvement in local organizations reflects its belief in giving back to the community and investing in the future of the region.Lundy’s appointment to the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana Board of Directors is another example of Lundy LLP’s commitment to leadership, service, and community impact in Lake Charles and throughout Southwest Louisiana.For more information about Lundy LLP, visit lundyllp.com or contact Kristie Hightower at (337) 439-0707 or Khightower@lundyllp.com.About Lundy LLPLundy LLP is a Lake Charles, Louisiana-based law firm known for strong litigation experience, client-focused representation, and a long-standing commitment to the Southwest Louisiana community. Founded in 1986, the firm represents clients in personal injury, catastrophic injury, wrongful death, automobile accidents, trucking accidents, boating accidents, product liability, aviation, business litigation, and other complex legal matters throughout Louisiana and across the United States.About the Community Foundation of Southwest LouisianaThe Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana supports charitable giving and community impact throughout Southwest Louisiana. By helping connect people who care with causes that matter, the Foundation works with donors, nonprofits, businesses, and community partners to support meaningful initiatives and long-term improvements across the region.###Media Contact:

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