That's A Write-Off Releases 2025 Charitable Giving Trends From Over 22,000 Tracked Donations

That's A Write-Off

Platform data from 22,000+ tracked donations reveals clothing dominates giving, December spikes, and veterans organizations rank among top recipients.

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- That's A Write-Off , a web-based charitable donation tracking application , has released a summary of giving trends drawn from more than 22,000 donations logged on the platform during its first full year of operation. The data spans monetary contributions, donated goods, charitable mileage, stock transfers, vehicle donations, and high-value asset donations recorded by users across the United States throughout 2025.Among the platform's most notable findings, clothing emerged as the dominant category of donated goods. Women's dress shirts, t-shirts, and pullovers ranked among the top items logged, alongside men's dress shirts and t-shirts, jeans and denim, and athletic footwear. Hardcover and softcover books also appeared prominently in the top ten most frequently donated goods, reflecting the breadth of everyday household items that Americans donate to charitable organizations each year.Donation activity across the platform showed a consistent monthly cadence throughout the year, with a sharp increase in the final months of 2025. December recorded the highest single-month donation volume at 2,843 logged donations — more than double the monthly average for the preceding months. November also saw elevated activity at 1,378 donations, consistent with year-end charitable giving patterns driven by the holiday season and the approaching tax deadline for deductible contributions.The platform's data also revealed broad engagement with veterans-focused charitable organizations. Vietnam Veterans of America ranked third among all organizations receiving donations tracked through That's A Write-Off, behind Goodwill and The Salvation Army. Additional veterans organizations including Purple Heart, DAV (Disabled American Veterans), and AMVETS also appeared in the top fifteen recipient organizations by donation volume, underscoring consistent donor support for military and veteran causes.Goodwill led all organizations with the highest number of donations logged on the platform, reflecting its position as one of the most recognized thrift and donation recipients in the United States. The Salvation Army and Vietnam Veterans of America followed, with Deseret Industries, St. Vincent de Paul, the American Red Cross, and Big Brothers Big Sisters also ranking among the most frequently supported organizations.That's A Write-Off is designed to help individuals document charitable contributions throughout the year for use during tax preparation. The platform supports six donation types — monetary contributions, donated goods, charitable mileage, stock transfers, vehicle donations, and high-value asset donations — and generates formatted reports users can reference when filing their federal tax returns.Additional information about That's A Write-Off, including plan details and app features, is available at thatsawriteoff.com

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