Completion of New Tang Wing Outdoor Expansion

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of The New York Historical’s new Tang Wing for American Democracy, a transformative 71,000-square-foot expansion of New York City’s first museum and one of the nation’s most important cultural and research institutions. Located at 170 Central Park West, the $175 million project represents the museum’s first expansion of its landmark campus in nearly a century and will significantly increase its capacity for exhibitions, education, collections preservation and public programming. The project was supported by $9.25 million from Empire State Development, along with $5 million from the New York State Council on the Arts.

“New York’s cultural institutions tell our stories, strengthen our communities and power our tourism economy,” Governor Hochul said. “For more than two centuries, the New York Historical has preserved the history of our state and nation, and the new Tang Wing will ensure that millions of visitors, students, scholars and families can continue to learn from that history for generations to come. As our nation prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, this expansion reaffirms New York’s role as a global capital of culture, education and ideas.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “New York Historical is one of the most treasured cultural anchors for both the city and the state, drawing visitors from around the world while serving students, educators, researchers and families throughout the five boroughs. The new Tang Wing will expand access to history, strengthen New York City’s tourism economy and create new opportunities for learning and engagement at a moment of national significance. This investment, made under Governor Hochul’s leadership, demonstrates the importance of museums and cultural institutions in driving economic activity, supporting local jobs and enriching the quality of life in our communities.”

New York State Council on the Arts Executive Director Erika Mallin said, “This tremendous achievement will expand and elevate the discussion of our nation’s history for generations to come. For over 200 years, the New York Historical has continued to inspire learners of all ages, celebrating our triumphs and examining our struggles. The Tang Wing for American Democracy continues that commitment to our rich and complex history, ensuring every American can walk through these doors and find themselves represented here.”

The New York Historical President and CEO Dr. Louise Mirrer said, “The Tang Wing for American Democracy at The New York Historical will help generations of New Yorkers deepen their understanding of democracy and civic engagement. We are grateful to Governor Hochul, Empire State Development, the New York State Council on the Arts, and DASNY for their support of our expansion as we continue our mission to educate the public about the importance of American history.”

Founded in 1804, The New York Historical is New York City’s first museum and a nationally renowned research library, with holdings that include more than 14 million works of art, artifacts, documents and ephemera spanning four centuries of American history. Its collections document the founding of the United States, the evolution of New York and the stories of the people and communities that have shaped the nation.

The new Tang Wing will house major new cultural and educational spaces, including the Klingenstein Family Gallery, a new exhibition hall showcasing The Historical’s renowned American art collection and new exhibitions; the Stuart and Jane Weitzman Shoe Museum, documenting two centuries of American women’s lives through historical footwear; crucial new on-site storage for the Patricia D. Klingenstein Library, which holds the Robert A. Caro Archive, Time Inc. Archive, Billie Jean King Archive and millions of manuscripts, maps, photographs and prints; and a state-of-the-art conservation facility for paintings and historical objects. The fourth floor will become the new home of the American LGBTQ+ Museum, the nation’s first museum dedicated to LGBTQ+ history and culture, which is expected to open in 2028.

In addition to the newly constructed wing, the project included renovations to more than 30,000 square feet of existing museum space. The expansion adds new galleries, classrooms, collections areas, a rooftop terrace and courtyard, and was designed to maintain and expand upon the Beaux-Arts style of the museum’s landmarked campus. The project also pursued LEED Gold Certification and includes state-of-the-art HVAC equipment anticipated to reduce energy consumption.

The expansion will also support New York Historical’s education programs, including its Chang Chavin Academy for American Democracy civics residency program. With the additional classrooms and expanded programming capacity, the museum expects to grow the program from approximately 5,000 sixth-grade students served annually to an estimated 30,000 students per year. The Historical’s education programs currently reach more than 300,000 students and educators annually and help support the New York City Department of Education’s social studies curriculum.