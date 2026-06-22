Committee to Explore Olympic Winter Games in 2042 in NYS

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the formation of the Lake Placid-New York City Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games Exploratory Committee, a statewide effort tasked with evaluating the feasibility of a future Winter Games concept linking Lake Placid's Olympic legacy with New York City's global platform. The committee will assess whether a modern, regionally coordinated Winter Games model-built around existing venues, sustainability, fiscal responsibility, and community engagement could support the State's broader economic, tourism, infrastructure, and regional development goals.

“The time is now to return the Olympic flame back to New York,” Governor Hochul said. “Milano Cortina showcased the immense possibility that comes with a dual city Olympic Games. It’s clear we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build on Lake Placid's Olympic legacy, New York City's global platform, and the strengths that make our State unique. That’s why I’ve assembled some of the best and the brightest in sports, government and community leadership to take the steps necessary to ensure New York is in the best possible position to make the dream of a Lake Placid-New York City Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games a reality.”

About the Exploratory Committee

The exploratory process is expected to unfold over approximately one year. Through focused workstreams, stakeholder engagement, and public input, the Exploratory Committee will evaluate whether a future Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games concept, with events centered in Lake Placid and New York City, could responsibly advance New York State's long-term priorities. The formation of the Exploratory Committee does not represent a commitment to pursue a formal Olympic or Paralympic bid. At the conclusion of the process, the committee will submit its findings and recommendations to State leadership for review. Future actions will be determined after completion of the exploratory process and evaluation of its findings.

The Exploratory Committee effort will be guided by a Leadership Group chaired by Ashley Walden, President and CEO of the Olympic Regional Development Authority, and composed of leaders from state and local government, economic development, and public service. The full membership of the Exploratory Committee Leadership Group includes:

Ashley Walden, President and CEO of the Olympic Regional Development Authority (Chair)

Karen Persichilli Keogh, Secretary to Governor Kathy Hochul

Hope Knight, President, CEO and Commissioner of Empire State Development

New York City Deputy Mayor for Economic Justice Julie Su

Village of Lake Placid Deputy Mayor and Trustee Jackie Kelly

Assemblymember Robert Carroll

Jarred Jones, New York State Director for U.S. Senator Gillibrand

Martin Brennan, New York State Director for U.S. Senator Schumer

Supporting the Leadership Group will be a series of subcommittees, each led by two co-chairs, including:

Community Engagement Subcommittee : co-chaired by James McKenna , Vice Chair and CEO of the Uihlein Foundation, and Grace Bonilla , President and CEO of United Way of New York City.

: co-chaired by , Vice Chair and CEO of the Uihlein Foundation, and , President and CEO of United Way of New York City. Finance Subcommittee : co-chaired by Serge Abergel , Chief Operating Officer of Hydro-Quebec Energy Services, and Peter Land , Media Consultant and Adjunct Professor at the NYU Stern School of Business.

: co-chaired by , Chief Operating Officer of Hydro-Quebec Energy Services, and , Media Consultant and Adjunct Professor at the NYU Stern School of Business. Games Operations Subcommittee : co-chaired by Andrew Weibrecht , two-time Olympic medalist and Operations Manager at the Mirror Lake Inn, and Marissa Shorenstein , Chief External Affairs Officer of Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment.

: co-chaired by , two-time Olympic medalist and Operations Manager at the Mirror Lake Inn, and , Chief External Affairs Officer of Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment. Legal Subcommittee : co-chaired by Anthony W. Crowell , New York Law School Dean and President, and Director, Center for New York City and State Law, and Robert Landau , Executive Vice President for Business Operations at NBCUniversal.

: co-chaired by , New York Law School Dean and President, and Director, Center for New York City and State Law, and , Executive Vice President for Business Operations at NBCUniversal. Senior Advisors Subcommittee: co-chaired by D. Billy Jones, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Workforce Development at Clinton Community College, and Joe Martens, Board Chair of the Olympic Regional Development Authority.

Olympic & Paralympic Day and a New Era for American Sport

As Olympic & Paralympic Day approaches, communities around the world prepare to celebrate the founding of the modern Olympic Movement and the values of participation, friendship, and excellence that unite athletes across generations.

Few places embody those values more than Lake Placid. As one of only a handful of communities worldwide to host the Olympic Winter Games twice—in 1932 and 1980—Lake Placid continues to play an important role in the Olympic & Paralympic movement. More than four decades after the Miracle on Ice captivated the world, the community remains a destination for international competitions, elite training camps, and major sporting events. More than $750 million in State investments have transformed and modernized Lake Placid's Olympic venues, helping position the region as a year-round hub for recreation, athlete development, and international competition. Its venues were recently designated as the contingency sliding venue for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Games, further demonstrating their ongoing relevance on the world stage.

Together with New York City's global prominence as a destination for major sporting, cultural, and entertainment events, New York offers a unique opportunity to explore how Olympic heritage and modern regional hosting concepts could intersect in the future.

New York State’s World-Class Winter Sports Infrastructure

New York State has made generational investments in winter sports infrastructure in recent years, modernizing facilities in Lake Placid and positioning them to host international competitions, athlete development programs, and major events.

Those investments, combined with the State's broader transportation, hospitality, venue, and event-hosting assets, provide a strong foundation for evaluating whether a future Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games concept could be feasible, sustainable, and fiscally responsible.

Community Engagement and Exploratory Process

The exploratory process is being conducted with the knowledge of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and reflects the modern Olympic approach of long-term evaluation, stakeholder engagement, and due diligence before any consideration of a formal bid.

New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority President and CEO Ashley Walden said, “Few places can match the combination of Olympic heritage, world-class venues, and global reach found in New York State. We are committed to approaching the Exploratory Committee’s work thoughtfully, transparently, and with broad stakeholder engagement.”

United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee Chief Executive Officer Sarah Hirshland said, "Lake Placid holds a special place in the history of the Olympic and Paralympic Movement and continues to play an important role in the development of Team USA athletes today. We applaud New York State and ORDA for their ongoing investments in winter sport and for taking a thoughtful, sustainable approach to exploring future opportunities that could create lasting benefits for athletes, communities, and the broader winter sport landscape."

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Lake Placid holds a long and special place in Winter Olympic history. Bringing the Olympics back to New York State would be a once-in-a-generation opportunity to have the highest level of competition featured at our world-class facilities. Lake Placid and New York City combine unique alpine and sliding infrastructure with existing iconic stadiums and venues needed to accommodate a modern Olympics. I’m pleased that Governor Hochul is taking the first steps towards assessing whether we could bring this idea to life, and am eager to help in making it possible.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The Olympic Winter Games have played an outsized role in New York State’s rich legacy of enduring sports moments, with Lake Placid twice serving as host. The Exploratory Committee will examine the potential to host future Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games based around Lake Placid and New York City, allowing the State to approach any potential bid with a comprehensive evaluation.”

Secretary to the Governor Karen Persichilli Keogh said, “I am honored to help lead this exploratory committee as we assess what a future Lake Placid–New York City Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games could mean for New York. Building on Lake Placid's Olympic legacy and New York City's global reach, this is a unique opportunity to strengthen our position as a world-class destination for winter sports, drive economic growth, and showcase the very best of our state."

Assemblymember Robert Carroll said, “I’m honored to serve on the leadership team evaluating this once-in-a-generation opportunity for New York State. This exploratory effort is an important first step in understanding what a future Winter Olympic bid could mean for our economy, infrastructure, tourism industry, and New York’s place on the world stage. I’ve long believed New York City and Lake Placid can tell a uniquely New York story, one of urban and rural communities coming together behind a shared vision. Thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul’s leadership and investments in modernizing Lake Placid’s Olympic facilities, combined with New York City’s unmatched venues, transportation network, and hospitality infrastructure, New York is uniquely positioned to explore hosting a successful, sustainable, and inspiring Winter Games.”

Village of Lake Placid Deputy Mayor Jackie Kelly said, “Lake Placid has a remarkable Olympic legacy, and I am grateful to Mayor Devlin for giving me the opportunity to help explore what another Winter Games could mean for our community. The goal will be to carefully evaluate whether hosting another Winter Olympics can honor our history while creating lasting benefits for residents, businesses, and future generations. I look forward to working with a talented and knowledgeable team to assess the possibilities ahead.”