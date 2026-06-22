PlumbDispatch24 Launches Nationwide Marketplace Connecting Homeowners With Local Plumbing Professionals

PlumbDispatch24 logo — nationwide referral marketplace connecting U.S. homeowners with local licensed plumbing professionals, available 24/7

24/7 referral service covers all 50 states, matching homeowners with vetted, licensed local plumbers for every major plumbing need

We built PlumbDispatch24 so that a homeowner with a burst pipe or no hot water at 11 p.m. can reach a real person and get connected to a vetted local pro, anywhere in the country.” — a PlumbDispatch24 spokesperson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PlumbDispatch24 https://plumbdispatch24.com ) today announced the nationwide launch of its plumbing referral marketplace — a free, 24/7 service that connects U.S. homeowners with independent, locally licensed plumbing professionals across all 50 states. The platform answers every call with a real person, including nights, weekends, and holidays, and routes each homeowner to the closest available vetted professional serving their ZIP code.PlumbDispatch24 is not a plumbing company. Instead, it operates as a referral marketplace: when a homeowner calls (888) 454-2007 or visits plumbdispatch24.com, a live agent identifies the plumbing problem, captures the ZIP code and the urgency, and connects the homeowner directly with a screened local professional. The local pro handles the diagnostic, provides a written estimate, and performs the work. The service is free for homeowners, who pay the local professional directly — never PlumbDispatch24."Finding a trustworthy plumber quickly — especially nights, weekends, or holidays — is one of the most stressful parts of being a homeowner," said a PlumbDispatch24 spokesperson. "We built PlumbDispatch24 so that a homeowner with a burst pipe or no hot water at 11 p.m. can reach a real person and get connected to a vetted local pro, anywhere in the country, without spending hours searching online, vetting credentials, or making cold calls."Coverage spans every major plumbing category. PlumbDispatch24's pro network handles emergency plumbing, drain cleaning and hydro jetting, water heater repair and installation, tankless water heaters, leak detection and slab-leak repair, pipe repair and whole-home repiping, sewer line repair, sump pump service, garbage disposals, gas line service, water softeners and filtration, toilet and faucet repair, well pump service, and backflow testing. The network includes specialists for every major U.S. brand, including Rheem, A.O. Smith, Bradford White, Rinnai, Navien, Noritz, State, Kohler, Moen, Delta, American Standard, TOTO, Grohe, Pfister, Zoeller, InSinkErator, Bosch, and Watts.Common problems the network handles daily include no hot water, leaking and failing water heaters, burst and frozen pipes, drains that won't drain, recurring clogs, sewer backups, running and clogged toilets, dripping faucets, low water pressure, failed sump pumps during storms, gas odors, garbage disposal jams, and hidden leaks behind walls and under slab foundations. Every call is matched with a local pro experienced in the specific problem and equipment involved.Every professional is screened before receiving referrals. PlumbDispatch24 verifies active licensing where required by state, general liability and workers' compensation insurance coverage, and customer-review history across multiple online review platforms. Professionals who fall below the network's customer-feedback standards are removed from active referrals. Homeowners can request a follow-up if a job does not meet expectations.PlumbDispatch24 currently serves homeowners in all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. The marketplace's pro network spans major metros including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Phoenix, Philadelphia, San Antonio, San Diego, Dallas, Austin, Seattle, Denver, Atlanta, Miami, Boston, Minneapolis, Charlotte, Portland, Nashville, and Detroit, as well as rural and suburban communities across the Northeast, Midwest, South, Mountain West, and Pacific Coast. Same-day service is the default in most markets when homeowners call before noon local time.Homeowners can reach PlumbDispatch24 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, including all U.S. federal holidays. The toll-free line at (888) 454-2007 is answered by a real person — never an automated menu or voicemail. Homeowners can also request a callback online at https://plumbdispatch24.com About PlumbDispatch24PlumbDispatch24 is a nationwide referral marketplace that connects U.S. homeowners with independent, locally licensed plumbing professionals. Operating 24/7 including all major U.S. holidays, PlumbDispatch24 matches each homeowner with a vetted local professional serving their area. The service is free for homeowners. PlumbDispatch24 is operated by voxcalls LLC, with a mailing address at 276 5th Avenue, Suite 704 # 3164, New York, NY 10001. Learn more at https://plumbdispatch24.com

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