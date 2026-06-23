Newton Research and Dentsu Announce Expanded Partnership Scaling AI-Powered Media Intelligence

Partnership expands across dentsu’s media agencies in the US — Carat, dentsu X, and iProspect, following a successful pilot, with plans to expand globally

BOSTON , MA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today Newton Research and dentsu announce an expanded partnership across the agency’s US media brands, Carat, dentsu X, and iProspect, following a successful pilot, with plans to expand globally. With Newton Research, dentsu will have access to enhanced data analytics and reporting, AI-powered media intelligence to inform human-led buying decisions, scalability and workflow.Dentsu began piloting Newton’s agentic AI in 2025, demonstrating the ability to deliver complex, time-intensive analysis at scale while unlocking real-time visibility into campaign performance and accelerating more informed decision-making.The Newton Research partnership supports aspects of planning, activation, and measurement across omni-channel formats, with audiences and outcomes at the center.“What traditionally requires hours or weeks of manual analysis across log files and fragmented data sources can now be done on-demand and at scale by Newton’s agents, operating directly on top of dentsu’s proprietary offerings such as Modern Media and dentsu.Connect,” said Caitlin Gelles, EVP Data Technology & Measurement at dentsu. “Partnering with Newton unlocks real-time visibility into campaign performance, anomalies, and optimization opportunities that would otherwise be difficult or impractical for analytics teams to continually surface.”With Newton Research, dentsu will have access to agentic analytics that will deliver rich real time insights and scalable efficiencies for clients:- Enhanced analytics and reporting: Newton provides agentic intelligence and AI-driven reporting, enabling faster identification of key performance drivers. This includes agents that have been trained on highly specialized knowledge bases like advanced measurement and root cause analysis.-Scalability and workflow integration: Newton agents will operate within dentsu's data environments, integrating with dentsu's proprietary technology.-Media Intelligence for Buyers and Planners: Newton provides dentsu buyers and planners with seamless access to performance data and AI-generated recommendations to inform media decisioning, with all optimizations executed with human oversight and approval by dentsu traders.“Dentsu is a visionary global agency, and their strategy to implement Newton Research as an intelligence layer within their modern media offering dramatically increases their analytic power and their ability to drive positive outcomes for their clients. By creating automated workflows, they also gain efficiency and scalability while maintaining oversight and control. We are excited for this next chapter in our partnership,” said John Hoctor, CEO & co-founder at Newton Research.“The agency of the future demands intuitive, scalable technology that operates in real time to support our human craft,” said Emily Kennedy, EVP Head of Marketplace. “Dentsu’s partnership with Newton delivers on these priorities, enabling teams to harness AI-powered solutions that translate natural language into actionable insights, recommendations, and informed go to market tactics. By unifying systems into a streamlined workflow, teams have increased access to sophisticated intelligence - continuously optimizing and improving campaign outcomes.”This news follows dentsu’s recent announcement of the next evolution of dentsu.Connect, powered by agentic AI and built to unify the entire marketing lifecycle into one platform that orchestrates work end-to-end, synthesizes data in real time, automates the routine, and augments every decision with human governance.About Newton ResearchNewton Research uses intelligent agents to make marketing analytics and intelligent media buying affordable and scalable. Founded by a team of successful media analytics entrepreneurs, the company provides brands, agencies, publishers, data companies and tech companies with multi-agent systems capable of handling complex marketing analytics and media buying tasks. Trained on real use cases with the ability to be completely customized, Newton’s agents learn and improve over time. Companies unlock the insights in their own data and gain access to Newton’s integrated data partners to quickly and easily perform end-to-end analytics on demand and inform media buying and optimization. For more information, please visit newtonresearch.ai.About dentsuDentsu is an integrated growth and transformation partner to the world’s leading organizations. Founded in 1901 in Tokyo, Japan, and now present in approximately 120 countries and regions, it has a proven track record of nurturing and developing innovations, combining the talents of its global network of leadership brands to develop impactful and integrated growth solutions for clients. Dentsu delivers end-to-end experience transformation (EX) by integrating its services across Media, CXM and Creative, while its business transformation (BX) mindset pushes the boundaries of transformation and sustainable growth for brands, people and society.Dentsu, Innovating to Impact.Find out more:

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