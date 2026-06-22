William Ryan Homes Partners with Midlothian Animal Services for “Find Your Fur-Ever Home” Pet Adoption Event

New Construction Homes at MidTowne in Midlothian, TX Making Homes Personal - William Ryan Homes

Community Event Combines Pet Adoptions, New Home Tours, Refreshments, and Support for Local Animal Welfare Efforts

Every pet that finds a loving home through this event is a life changed — and so is the family that welcomed them.” — Pam Myer

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- William Ryan Homes is partnering with Midlothian Animal Services to host the "Find Your Fur-Ever Home Pet Adoption Event" on Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at 116 Ama Lane, Midlothian, TX 76065.The free, family-friendly event will give community members the opportunity to meet adoptable pets from Midlothian Animal Services while exploring William Ryan Homes’ new construction homes in Midlothian, TX . Qualified adopters will have the opportunity to adopt a pet with no adoption fee, helping more animals find loving "fur-ever" homes.In addition to pet adoptions, attendees are encouraged to bring donations of pet food, toys, treats, blankets, and other animal care supplies. All donations collected during the event will benefit Midlothian Animal Services and support its ongoing efforts to care for animals in the community.Legacy Oaks of Midlothian, a warm and welcoming assisted living community, will be providing finger food for guests, adding a special neighborly touch to the afternoon.“We are excited to partner with Midlothian Animal Services and Legacy Oaks of Midlothian for this special event,” said Pam Meyer of William Ryan Homes. “At William Ryan Homes, we believe homes are built around family, and for many families, pets are an important part of that story. This event allows us to support a great local organization while helping both families and pets find the perfect place to call home.”Guests will have the opportunity to:• Meet adoptable dogs and cats from Midlothian Animal Services• Adopt a pet with no adoption fee for qualified adopters• Tour new construction homes by William Ryan Homes• Learn about available homes and move-in-ready opportunities• Enjoy complimentary finger food courtesy of Legacy Oaks of Midlothian• Donate pet supplies to support local animal welfare efforts• Enjoy a family-friendly community eventConsidered one of the best suburbs near Dallas , and one of the fastest-growing communities in North Texas, Midlothian continues to attract families seeking quality schools, a strong sense of community, and beautiful new construction homes in the DFW area. The Find Your Fur-Ever Home event reflects William Ryan Homes’ commitment to supporting the communities where it builds and creating opportunities for residents to connect with local organizations, making a positive impact.Event DetailsFind Your Fur-Ever Home Pet Adoption Event• Date: Saturday, June 27, 2026• Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM• Location: William Ryan Homes | 116 Ama Lane, Midlothian, TX 76065• Admission: Free• Pet Adoptions: No Adoption Fees for Qualified Adopters• Donations Welcome: Pet food, toys, treats, blankets, and other animal care suppliesAbout William Ryan HomesWilliam Ryan Homes is a nationally recognized, award-winning homebuilder dedicated to creating thoughtfully designed homes and communities that fit the way today’s families live. With a commitment to quality craftsmanship, customer satisfaction, and personalization, William Ryan Homes continues to help families build lasting memories throughout Texas and beyond.________________________________________About Midlothian Animal ServicesMidlothian Animal Services is committed to protecting and improving the lives of animals within the City of Midlothian through responsible animal care, adoption programs, community education, and reunification efforts. The organization works to connect adoptable pets with loving families while promoting responsible pet ownership throughout the community.________________________________________About Legacy Oaks of MidlothianLegacy Oaks of Midlothian is a premier assisted living community dedicated to enriching the lives of seniors through compassionate care, vibrant community connections, and a warm, welcoming environment. Legacy Oaks is proud to support local events that bring neighbors together and strengthen the Midlothian community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.