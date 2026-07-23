Northeast Health Services Expands Access to Compassionate Mental Health Care with New Clinic in Fitchburg, MA

A peak inside a Northeast Health Services clinic

Northeast Health Services opens a new clinic in Fitchburg, MA, expanding access to quality, compassionate mental health care for local families and individuals.

Our mission has always been to provide high-quality, accessible mental health care where it is needed most. We are excited to bring our services to the people of the Fitchburg community!” — Rachel Carroll, LMHC, Clinic Director

FITCHBURG, MA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northeast Health Services, a group of local outpatient mental health care clinics dedicated to transforming lives by offering quality, easily accessible mental health care, is proud to announce the opening of its newest clinic in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. The new location strengthens the organization's mission to bring high-quality mental health services closer to the people who need them.The Fitchburg clinic adds to the more than 40 Northeast Health Services locations throughout Massachusetts. With this opening, residents across the region gain convenient access to a full spectrum of mental health care, all delivered by a compassionate team of professionals.Northeast Health Services' clinical teams work collaboratively to create individualized treatment plans, supporting children, adolescents, and adults wherever they are on their mental health journey. At a Northeast Health Services clinic, clients have access to a full suite of personalized mental health services, including therapy, psychiatry, and interventional treatments like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Spravatoat many locations.According to NAMI Massachusetts' data collection from 2025, 1 in 5 adults in the state experience mental illness each year, compared to the national average of 1 in 20.Deeply rooted in the communities it serves, Northeast Health Services continues to expand its presence to reach areas in need. The Fitchburg location reflects the ongoing commitment to making mental health care more accessible for local families and neighbors to address rising mental health concerns.Northeast Health Services is a group of local outpatient mental health care clinics dedicated to transforming lives by offering quality, easily accessible mental health care. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and accessibility, Northeast Health Services strives to provide personalized care that addresses both the physical and emotional well-being of every one of their clients. The dedicated team of mental health professionals is driven by a shared mission to make a meaningful impact on the lives we touch, ensuring a healthier, brighter future for all.To learn more about Northeast Health Services and its mental health services including individual and group therapy, TMS therapy, medication management, Spravato treatment, visit https://nehs.transformationsnetwork.com/schedule-appointment/ . To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients (413) 846-1848.About Northeast Health Services and Transformations Care NetworkNortheast Health Services is a proud member of Transformations Care Network (TCN). As a member of TCN, the Northeast Health Services team can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools that your care team needs to transform lives in their communities. To learn more about Transformations Care Network, a family of outpatient mental health organizations, and the inspiring work they are doing to shape the future of mental health care, visit www.transformationsnetwork.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.