Stimulus Technologies Urges Las Vegas Businesses to Strengthen Online Safety as National Internet Safety Month Ends

As June ends, Las Vegas SMBs are urged to review passwords, phishing risks, software updates, and account protection.

Online safety starts with simple habits. Strong passwords, MFA, updates, and training can stop many problems before they spread.” — Nathan Whittacre

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As National Internet Safety Month comes to a close, Stimulus Technologies is encouraging small and midsize businesses in Las Vegas to take a closer look at the everyday online habits that can put company data, systems, and client trust at risk.For many businesses, cybersecurity problems do not start with a sophisticated attack. They often start with something simple: a weak password, a missed software update, an employee clicking a suspicious email, or an account that does not have multifactor authentication enabled.Those small gaps can create big problems. A single compromised login or phishing email can lead to data loss, downtime, financial fraud, compliance concerns, and damage to a company’s reputation.“Online safety is not just a personal issue anymore. It is a business issue,” said Nathan Whittacre, Founder and CEO of Stimulus Technologies. “One weak password, one missed update, or one bad click can create a problem that affects the whole company.”Stimulus Technologies works with small and midsize businesses that need reliable IT support, stronger cybersecurity, and practical guidance to reduce risk. The company emphasizes that online safety is not about scaring employees or overcomplicating technology. It is about building simple habits that protect the business every day.As National Internet Safety Month ends, business owners are encouraged to ask five practical questions:1. Are employees using strong, unique passwords for business accounts?2. Is multifactor authentication enabled on email, financial, and cloud systems?3. Do employees know how to spot phishing emails and suspicious links?4. Are software updates and security patches being applied consistently?5. Does the company know who has access to sensitive files and applications?According to Stimulus Technologies, these questions are especially important for businesses with remote employees, shared accounts, cloud-based tools, or staff who handle sensitive customer, financial, healthcare, or business data.“Most cyber risk does not come from one huge failure,” Whittacre added. “It comes from small gaps that stack up over time. The good news is that many of those gaps can be fixed with the right plan, the right tools, and a team that knows what to watch for.”As June comes to a close, Stimulus Technologies is inviting Las Vegas business owners to schedule a cybersecurity readiness review and evaluate their current online safety practices, including password security, phishing protection, software updates, account access, and areas where hidden risk may exist.Small business owners can learn more or schedule a discovery call at:About Stimulus TechnologiesStimulus Technologies provides managed IT services, cybersecurity protection, cloud solutions, and responsive technology support for small and midsize businesses. The company helps business owners reduce downtime, strengthen security, improve productivity, and gain peace of mind through reliable IT support and proactive technology planning.

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