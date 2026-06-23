Finosec Surpasses 200 Financial Institutions on Its Cybersecurity Governance Platform

Company reports a 99% client retention rate as more community banks and credit unions adopt structured cybersecurity governance.

We are honored that more than 200 financial institutions trust Finosec with their cybersecurity governance.” — Zach Duke

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finosec, a leading governance platform for financial institutions, today announced that more than 200 financial institutions now use its platform to manage cybersecurity governance, a milestone the company reached in May 2026.

The company also reported a client retention rate of 99%, indicating that the large majority of institutions continue to renew year over year. Finosec said the growth reflects a broader shift in community banking toward structured, repeatable approaches to cybersecurity governance, as regulatory expectations increase and institutions expand.

Many community banks and credit unions have historically managed governance through spreadsheets and manual processes that become harder to maintain as institutions grow and as examinations become more demanding. According to Finosec, a growing number of institutions are now adopting dedicated systems to centralize this work.

Finosec’s platform consolidates information security governance, vendor governance, user access reviews, and a cybersecurity assessment tool designed to improve on the now-defunct FFIEC CAT into a single system. The company said this allows institutions to view their governance status at any time and to prepare for regulatory examinations without reassembling records each cycle. Data entered in one part of the platform carries across the others, which the company said reduces duplicate work for the small teams that often manage governance at community institutions. The platform is built specifically for financial institutions rather than as a general-purpose compliance tool.

“We are honored that more than 200 financial institutions trust Finosec with their cybersecurity governance,” said Zach Duke, CEO and co-founder of Finosec. “Our customers took on the work of moving away from spreadsheets and manual processes, and our purpose has always been to serve these institutions and to give back to the communities they support. We are grateful for their trust, and we are focused on continuing to earn it.”

Finosec was co-founded by Zach Duke and Scott McIlrath to simplify how financial institutions govern information security. As an Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) Preferred Service Provider for Cybersecurity Governance, Finosec passed 100 ICBA member banks earlier in 2026.

About Finosec

Finosec is a leading provider of automated cybersecurity governance solutions for financial institutions. Headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, Finosec helps banks and credit unions streamline compliance, reduce risk, and enhance audit readiness through its innovative platform, including InfoSec Governance 360, Cybersecurity Assessment Tool, Access Management, and Vendor Governance. By simplifying complex regulatory requirements and automating time-consuming processes, Finosec empowers institutions to focus on proactive cybersecurity and strategic growth. Learn more at www.finosec.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.