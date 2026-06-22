CapturePoint Welcomes Griffin White as Chief Financial Officer

Griffin White, Chief Financial Officer, CapturePoint

He knows the company, the assets, and the opportunity in front of us extremely well.” — Hunter Carpenter

ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CapturePoint is pleased to announce that Griffin White has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.“Griffin has been closely involved with CapturePoint from the investment side for over four years, and he knows the company, the assets, and the opportunity in front of us extremely well,” said Hunter Carpenter, Chairman of the Board. “I have worked directly with Griffin at Areté and know the judgment, discipline, and energy he brings to the table. We believe he will be a great asset to CapturePoint as the company continues to execute on its growth strategy and advance its oil and gas business.”Griffin brings significant experience across energy investing, oil and gas, capital allocation and portfolio company growth. Before joining CapturePoint, he served as a Principal at Areté Energy, where he focused on new investments and portfolio company growth. He previously worked at RedBird Capital Partners and Stronghold Investment Management, a private equity firm focused on energy and other real assets. Griffin began his career in Citigroup’s Natural Resources Investment Banking group.Griffin graduated summa cum laude from Southern Methodist University with a B.B.A. in Finance from the Cox School of Business and a minor in Engineering Management, Information and Systems from the Lyle School of Engineering. CapturePoint LLC and CapturePoint Solutions LLC , together “CapturePoint,” are privately held companies based in Allen, Texas. They provide a full range of leading-edge carbon management services, including operating Carbon Dioxide Enhanced Oil Recovery (CO2-EOR) production, facilitating advancement of traditional energy resources, supporting pioneering clean energy and manufacturing projects, and developing regional U.S. deep underground carbon storage hubs. CapturePoint funders include an affiliate of Mercuria Energy (Mercuria) as well as other institutional investors. For more information, visit the CapturePoint corporate website at www.capturepointllc.com

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