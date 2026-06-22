Technotainment Announces STRMIT.tv, Its Patent-Pending Technology Subsidiary Powering the New Era of Streaming

Strmit.tv - the world's first decentralised streaming network Wesley Ellul, President and COO Malorie Galligan announce the launch of the world's first decentralised streaming network strmit.tv Own your content. Own your audience. Keep what you earn. STRMIT.tv, the world's first decentralised streaming network. Your Content. Your Platform. Your Future.

Technotainment's patent-pending engine STRMIT.tv powers its content and pilots, putting it at the center of entertainment's biggest shift.

This isn't a bet on a single show. It's a bet on the infrastructure of the next era of entertainment, and the patent-pending technology beneath it.” — Wesley Ellul

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technotainment Streaming Media Inc. today announced the launch of STRMIT.tv, its technology subsidiary, built on patent-pending architecture and engineered to power the company’s entire content portfolio and its upcoming pilots. The move positions Technotainment at the

center of a once-in-a-generation shift in how entertainment is built, owned, and monetised.

The streaming era that once promised abundance has collapsed into cost-cutting, consolidation, and shrinking opportunity, leaving a vast market open to whoever rebuilds the model. STRMIT.tv is Technotainment’s answer: a proprietary, patent-pending platform that resets the economics of

entertainment and gives the company a defensible technology foundation few competitors can match.

STRMIT.tv will handle all of the technology across Technotainment, powering every property, pilot, and creator experience the company brings to market, from a single platform the company owns and controls. With its first pilots scheduled to roll out at the end of 2026, STRMIT.tv gives Technotainment a clear path

from vision to scale, led by a team that has built, launched, and reinvented entertainment platforms before.

For investors, this is a rare opportunity to back the infrastructure of the next era of entertainment, and the proprietary technology underneath it, at the precise moment the old model is breaking and the new one is being written.

“The entire economics of entertainment are being rewritten, and STRMIT.tv is the engine that lets Technotainment lead that change,” said Wesley Ellul, President and co-founder of Technotainment. “Our patent-pending technology is the foundation everything else is built on. That is what turns this from a product into a generational opportunity.”

“I have lived through every major shift in this business, and the winners are always the ones who own the technology and the moment,” said Nyhl Henson, CEO and co-founder. “With STRMIT.tv, Technotainment owns both. This is the most exciting opportunity I have seen in decades.”

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