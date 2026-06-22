WSI Smart Marketing Named 2025 Global Agency of the Year

Santa Rosa digital marketing agency recognized among more than 1,000 WSI offices worldwide for revenue performance and network leadership.

This award represents the culminating effort of every team member in our agency.” — Ryan Kelly

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WSI Smart Marketing, a Santa Rosa-based digital marketing agency, received the 2025 Global Agency of the Year award at the WSI Global Convention, held earlier this June in Los Cabos, Mexico. The convention brings together WSI consultants, agencies, and partners from around the world, where top performers across the network are recognized each year.The 2025 Global Agency of the Year award goes to a WSI agency that pairs consistent revenue success with leadership across the wider network. This award recognizes more than business performance. It celebrates leadership, collaboration, community involvement, and a commitment to helping strengthen and develop the WSI Network as a whole. WSI Smart Marketing earned the award among more than 1,000 WSI agencies operating across over 80 countries. The agency opened in Santa Rosa, CA in 2007, and is part of the WSI global network, which was founded in 1995. WSI Smart Marketing serves business owners across California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington."This award represents the culminating effort of every team member in our agency. I did not win this award, we won this award. We did it by caring deeply for our clients and their success, creating world-class strategy and tangible deliverables," said Ryan Kelly, founder and CEO of WSI Smart Marketing."Ryan and Cynthia consistently rank among our top performing agencies in the network, but this is about more than business performance. They give freely of their time and expertise to anyone who asks, and they help strengthen the WSI community by being part of it," said Valerie Brown-Dufour, President, WSI Global.The recognition adds to a record of industry awards for the agency , which works with business owners across home services, automotive, healthcare, professional services, retail, and eCommerce.About WSI Smart MarketingWSI Smart Marketing is a digital marketing agency in Santa Rosa, CA, with nearly 20 years of experience helping businesses grow through results-driven marketing. The agency serves clients across California and the Western United States with services spanning local SEO, paid search, digital PR, and web compliance.

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