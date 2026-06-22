Richmond District Traffic Alert: Weekend lane closure on I-95 near Osborne Road overpass in Chesterfield for bridge construction

RICHMOND – As part of the Interstate 95 (I-95) Auxiliary Lanes project in Chesterfield County, a continuous southbound left lane closure will be implemented between Route 288 and Route 10 (West Hundred Road) for bridge construction at the Route 616 (Osborne Road) overpass. Drivers are also advised of daytime and nighttime flagging operations on the Osborne Road overpass for work beneath the bridge structure.

Weather permitting, the lane closure and flagging operations will begin at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 26, and remain in place until 5 a.m. on Monday, June 29. Due to the duration and location of the work, motorists should anticipate travel delays throughout the work zone.

Motorists should seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

The contractor will deploy signs in advance of the operation to provide drivers with advanced notice of traffic impacts.

The Virginia State Police will also be present to support traffic management operations and maintain the safe and efficient movement of traffic through the work zone.

Motorists can contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center my.vdot.virginia.gov or by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) to ask questions or to report hazardous road conditions.

Updated traffic information is available on 511Virginia at 511.vdot.virginia.gov and on the free 511Virginia app for mobile devices.