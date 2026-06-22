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Maximum Weekly Benefit Amounts for Unemployment and Temporary Disability Insurance to Increase in July

Published on Monday, June 22, 2026

CRANSTON, R.I. - Today, the Department of Labor and Training announced the new maximum weekly benefit amounts for the two major income support programs it runs for Rhode Island Workers and employers - Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Temporary Disability Insurance (TDI). 

For new claims with an effective date of July 1, 2026, or later, the maximum weekly benefit rate for Unemployment Insurance will increase to $777 per beneficiary, an increase of $32 from the current rate of $745. For beneficiaries with a maximum of five dependents, the maximum weekly benefit rate will be $971, an increase of $40 from the current rate of $931.

The maximum weekly benefit rate for Temporary Disability Insurance will increase to $1,150, up from $1,103. For beneficiaries with up to 5 dependents, the maximum weekly benefit rate will increase to $1,552, up from $1,489.

The Labor Market Information (LMI) division of DLT calculates benefit rates for UI and TDI every June before the start of the new benefit year. UI and TDI maximum weekly benefit amounts are calculated using the average weekly wage in covered employment for the previous calendar year. 

Total Wages in Covered Employment

$34,311,105,379

Average Monthly Covered Employment

487,771

Average Annual Wage

$70,343

Average Weekly Wage         

$1,352.74

The maximum weekly benefit rate for UI is set at 57.5% of the average weekly wage for covered employment, rounded down to the next lower dollar amount.     

For UI Maximum

57.5% of the Average Weekly Wage

$777.83
Rounded down next lower dollar amount

$777
Increased by 25 percent for 5 dependents

$971.25

Rounded to the next lower dollar amount

$ 971

The maximum weekly benefit for TDI is set at 85% of the average weekly wage, as follows:

For TDI Maximum

85% of the Average Weekly Wage

$1,149.83

Rounded to the next higher dollar amount

$1,150
Increased by 35 percent for 5 dependents

$1,552.50

Rounded to the next lower dollar amount

$1,552

About UI and TDI/TCI: UI provides temporary income support to workers who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own or have had their hours reduced, and who have sufficient wages to meet the monetary requirements. It is funded entirely by state and federal UI taxes paid by RI employers. TDI protects workers against wage loss due to a non-work-related illness or injury, and through Temporary Caregiver Insurance (TCI), which provides up to eight weeks to bond with a new child or to care for a seriously ill family member. Workers pay for TDI through payroll tax. 

About DLT: The Department of Labor and Training (DLT) provides employment, educational, and economic opportunities to individuals and employers. DLT protects Rhode Island’s workforce by enforcing labor laws, prevailing wage rates, and workplace health and safety standards. The Department also provides temporary income support to unemployed and temporarily disabled workers. For more information, please call the Department of Labor and Training at (401) 462-8000 or visit www.dlt.ri.gov.  &nbsp;             

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Maximum Weekly Benefit Amounts for Unemployment and Temporary Disability Insurance to Increase in July

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