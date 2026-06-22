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Chairman Guthrie and Ranking Member Pallone Announce Agreement on Bipartisan Kids’ Safety Package

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, and Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06), Ranking Member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, issued the following statement:

“Coming into this Congress, we knew that protecting children and teens online would be one of the most significant challenges this committee would have to address. In the tradition of the Energy and Commerce Committee, we worked across the aisle for many months and have now found common ground on policies to significantly improve the digital environment for kids,” said Chairman Guthrie and Ranking Member Pallone. “Through empowering parents, establishing safety as a default, strengthening privacy for children and teens, increasing transparency around data brokers, and holding Big Tech accountable, the KIDS Act delivers the 21st century protections parents have demanded and our kids deserve.”

BACKGROUND:

  • The committee leaders have reached an agreement on the Kids Internet and Digital Safety (KIDS) Act.
  • The bill includes portions of:
    o The SCREEN Act
    o The Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA)
    o The Safe Messaging for Kids Act
    o The SPY KIDS Act
    o The Safer GAMING Act
    o The SAFE Bots Act
    o The Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA 2.0)
    o Data Broker Disclosures
    o The Safe Social Media Act
    o The No Fentanyl on Social Media Act
    o The Assessing Safety Tools for Parents and Minors Act
    o The Promoting a Safe Internet for Minors Act
    o The AWARE Act
    o The Kids Internet and Safety Partnership Act

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Chairman Guthrie and Ranking Member Pallone Announce Agreement on Bipartisan Kids’ Safety Package

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