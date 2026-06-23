Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives Strengthens Boutique Luxury Positioning with Award Recognition and a New Summer Chapter

Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives. Where turquoise waters, slower days and award-winning experiences come together in the heart of the Maldives. Some pools are made for swimming. Ours was made for staying awhile. An endless horizon, uninterrupted calm, and one of the Maldives’ most celebrated pool experiences. Award-winning waters, just steps from your villa. Recognised among the Maldives’ finest for our vibrant and accessible house reef.

Award-winning house reef, celebrated pools and enhanced summer offers at one of the Maldives’ most compelling boutique island escapes for Asian travellers.

Luxury today is less about excess and more about ease, quality time and how people feel when they leave,” — Liz Smailes

MALE, MALDIVES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives is entering a new chapter in its evolution as one of the Maldives’ leading boutique luxury resorts , marked by major recognition at the 2026 Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific, the launch of enhanced summer experiences, and nearly a decade of insights revealing why summer may be the Maldives’ best-kept secret.This month, the resort was recognised among the Maldives’ finest in three highly competitive categories, reinforcing its growing reputation for intimate luxury, exceptional marine experiences and design-led hospitality. Leading the accolades, General Manager Raffaele Solferino was named the Maldives’ Best Hotel General Manager for the second consecutive year — a reflection of the resort’s consistency, guest loyalty and people-first philosophy.Further honours celebrated two of the resort’s most defining features: its iconic infinity pool experience and its thriving house reef, both central to the resort’s boutique positioning.For travellers from Asia seeking shorter-haul luxury escapes, Grand Park Kodhipparu continues to offer a compelling balance of accessibility, privacy and experience. Located just 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, the resort combines seamless arrival with an immersive island setting — making it particularly attractive for shorter stays, milestone celebrations and spontaneous luxury breaks.These recognitions arrive as the resort expands its Summer Lagoon Living campaign with a new value-driven enhancement: Summer Made Seamless.Rather than introducing separate promotional packages, the new initiative adds meaningful benefits directly into the resort’s existing rate plans, simplifying decision-making while enhancing value — an increasingly important factor for modern luxury travellers.Guests booking direct can now enjoy:• Complimentary return speedboat transfers on Bed & Breakfast stays of three nights or more• Complimentary Half Board to Full Board upgrade• Complimentary Full Board to All-Inclusive upgrade• Complimentary sunrise and sunset group yoga sessions throughout the stay“Luxury today is less about excess and more about ease, quality time and how people feel when they leave,” says Liz Smailes, Director of Marketing for Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives.“With Summer Made Seamless, we wanted to remove some of the friction from planning a Maldives holiday and allow guests to focus on what truly matters — connection, wellbeing and time together.”The campaign builds on an observation made over the resort’s nine consecutive summers: that the season often offers some of the Maldives’ most rewarding and emotionally resonant travel experiences.While winter remains the traditional peak season, Grand Park Kodhipparu has witnessed a growing shift in guest behaviour during summer — particularly among couples, families and multi-generational travellers from Asia — towards slower, more experience-led travel.Marine encounters during this season are often exceptional, with regular sightings of sea turtles, reef sharks and stingrays on the resort’s accessible house reef. For many guests, especially non-swimmers and first-time snorkellers, the ease of entering directly from the lagoon and beach creates a more approachable marine experience than many traditional Maldivian reefs.With just 120 villas, including overwater pool villas , reef pool villas and beach pool villas, Grand Park Kodhipparu has intentionally maintained its boutique scale, offering a more personalised alternative to larger resort developments.The resort’s philosophy of Connected Island Luxury reflects this evolution — centring on connection to self, loved ones, nature and place, rather than traditional notions of excess.From snorkelling with a marine biologist and coral conservation initiatives to sunset dining at the signature FireDoor restaurant and restorative overwater spa rituals, the resort continues to position itself at the intersection of wellbeing, nature and meaningful travel.As the resort approaches its tenth year, these latest milestones reinforce its standing not simply as one of the Maldives’ most awarded boutique luxury resorts, but as a private island destination where luxury is increasingly defined by intimacy, authenticity and emotional connection.

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