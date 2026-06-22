Scout Space Announces Second Close of Series A with New Investment from VTC Ventures, Long Knife, and 100KM

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scout Space, a leading provider of space domain awareness (SDA) sensors and software, today announced the second close of its Series A financing, adding VTC Ventures, Long Knife, and 100KM to its investor syndicate. The second close follows the company's initial Series A close in May 2026, which was led by Washington Harbour Partners with participation from Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation, Noblis Ventures, Decisive Point, and Fusion Fund.The additional capital will accelerate Scout's deployment of a proliferated network of in-orbit sensors, fund upcoming missions, and support the buildout of the company's new production facility in Northern Virginia. Founded in 2019, Scout has flown four payloads to orbit and has roughly a dozen additional missions planned over the next two years, including the integration of its flagship Owl sensor on the inaugural flight of Blue Origin's Blue Ring spacecraft.Scout's platform-agnostic systems combine advanced optical payloads, edge processing, and autonomous software to detect, track, and characterize objects in orbit, supporting safer and more informed operations across commercial and national security missions. Rather than vertically integrating across the full hardware stack, Scout is focused on becoming the trusted SDA supplier that integrates across a wide range of spacecraft platforms and mission profiles."This second close brings exactly the partners we wanted around the table as we scale," said Josiah Gruber, CEO of Scout Space. "Demand for real-time awareness in orbit is accelerating faster than the industry can supply it. With this capital and this syndicate behind us, we can put more sensors in space, faster, for the customers who need them most.""Scout sits at the intersection of two things we look for: a hard technical problem and an urgent customer," said James Ramey, Managing Director of VTC Ventures. "Space is getting crowded and contested, and the sensing layer Scout is building is foundational infrastructure for everything that follows. Josiah and his team have flight heritage, real revenue, and a clear path to scale."“Scout is the kind of dual-use technology company we exist to back,” said Stan Vukmer, CEO of Long Knife. “The national security need for space domain awareness is immediate, and Scout's modular, platform-agnostic approach means it can move at the speed themission demands.”The Series A capital supports mission execution, sensor deployment, continued software development, and the expansion of Scout's manufacturing capacity in Northern Virginia, where the company's proximity to mission partners and decision-makers remains a strategic advantage.About Scout SpaceScout Space, headquartered in Reston, Virginia, provides in-space products and services that allow spacecraft to see and understand the environment around them. Its sensors and software enable real-time awareness and responsiveness in orbit for commercial and national security customers. Learn more at Scout.Space About VTC VenturesVTC Ventures is a seed-to-Series A venture capital firm investing in healthcare technology, life sciences, and deep tech. The firm's anchor limited partners, Carilion Clinic and the Virginia Tech Foundation, are active institutional partners who provide VTC portfolio companies with resources and relationships that accelerate growth beyond what capital alone can deliver. We are based in Roanoke, VA and actively support the Virginia Tech Carilion ecosystem and SW Virginia.About Long KnifeLong Knife is a national security-focused asset management platform that invests in private companies developing best-in-class defense and dual-use technologies.About 100KM100KM Ventures is an early stage venture capital firm investing in the future of work and the future of health. Headquartered in Washington DC, 100KM partners with founders pushing the boundaries of what is possible in emerging ecosystems.Media Contact: James Ramey – JRamey@vtcventures.com

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