Stofanak Custom Cabinetry Celebrates 75 Years of Pennsylvania Craftsmanship By Looking Ahead

Philip's Grandsons Drew (Left) & Eric (Right) Now At The Helm Philip Stofanak WWII Vet Circa 1951

Third-Generation Bethlehem Cabinet Maker Combines Decades of Tradition with a Modern Customer Experience

BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stofanak Custom Cabinetry (a third-generation family business founded in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, in 1951) celebrates 75 years of handcrafted cabinetry by implementing enhanced, modernized customer experiences.In recent years, the Stofanak senior leadership team has tracked growing demand for a friction-free, transparent shopping experience that delivers a more personalized service experience.In response, the Stofanak team has implemented its Virtual-To-Visceral initiative, which allows shoppers to explore materials, designs, and layouts through an integrated website powered by an AI shopping assistant. Homeowners (as well as commercial clients) can now engage with intelligent design and consultation agents, closing the knowledge gap previously felt in the industry. Additionally, their new showroom experience demonstrates a commitment to customer service with immersive material design spaces, hardware, colors, and more. In-store experiences are supported with live design consultations, which can culminate in real 3D renderings of actual client spaces. This allows for enhanced client understanding of process, cost, and build timelines.Veteran-founded, Stofanak Custom Cabinetry was formed after WWII at a single workshop on Nazareth Pike in PA. Built on the belief that a local impact business model would serve the community best, even at scale. The Stofanak family has spent three generations building local infrastructure where all labor and materials come from local sources."Seventy-five years is a milestone we're proud of," said Philip Stofanak, former president of Stofanak Custom Cabinetry. "But what matters most to us is that the families and businesses we work with today get the same level of care and craftsmanship that our very first customers did. A customer-centric approach was at the heart of our founder’s mission, and it’s even better today.”Now, under the leadership of Philip’s two grandsons, Stofanak notes that "We wanted the first customer touchpoint to feel as personal and low-pressure as working with us in person. A lot of people don't know where to start with a custom cabinet project and often get tripped up where a gap in knowledge leads them in the wrong direction. Now they have a place to explore without feeling like they're being sold to, while getting all the information they need.”Stofanak Custom Cabinetry builds custom residential cabinets and commercial cabinetry clients throughout the Lehigh Valley, including Bethlehem, Allentown, Emmaus, and surrounding communities. Long-term partnerships — including a relationship with North Star Construction dating back to 2008 — reflect the company's commitment to work that lasts.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.