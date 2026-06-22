Texas Music Project's Song of Hope Releases "Miracle," Inspired by the Journey of Junior Ambassador Skyler Derrington

Texas Music Project is a nonprofit organization that brings the healing power of music to at-risk youth. Texas Music Project Junior Ambassador and Fox Faith Award recipient Skyler Derrington, a survivor of the 2025 Texas Hill Country floods, released the song "Miracle," inspired by her journey of resilience, hope and healing.

New release shares a young survivor's journey through the healing power of music

Skyler's strength and spirit embody everything Song of Hope stands for. Her story reminds us that even in the darkest times, music can help us heal, connect, and find hope.” — Michael Clay

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas Music Project, a nonprofit organization that brings the healing power of music to at-risk youth, announced the release of "Miracle," the newest original song and accompanying music video from Song of Hope, the organization’s creative content label. Inspired by the journey of Texas Music Project Junior Ambassador Skyler Derrington, a young survivor of the devastating 2025 Texas Hill Country floods, the song tells a story of resilience, hope, and healing.

Written and produced in collaboration with Texas Music Project songwriters and music therapists, "Miracle" reflects Skyler's journey over the past year. More than a song, "Miracle" serves as a testament to the power of music to help people navigate life's most difficult moments.

"Skyler's strength and spirit embody everything Song of Hope stands for," says Michael Clay, co-founder and executive director of Texas Music Project. "Her story reminds us that even in the darkest times, music can help us heal, connect, and find hope."

Song of Hope is an extension of Texas Music Project's Music Heals Program, which partners with children's hospitals, music therapists, and professional songwriters to support pediatric patients and at-risk youth across Texas. Together, they transform real-life experiences into professionally written and recorded songs that celebrate courage, strength, and perseverance while providing families with a lasting reminder of their journey.

For the Derrington family, participating in Song of Hope has helped transform a difficult chapter into a message of hope.

"It is an honor for my daughter to serve as a junior ambassador for such an amazing organization," says Lacey Derrington, Skyler’s mother. "The past year has been filled with many emotions, and I am so happy that we have been able to focus on such a positive and hopeful message."

The official "Miracle" music video is available on Texas Music Project's YouTube channel.

To learn more about Skyler's journey or support Texas Music Project's mission to bring hope through music, visit texasmusicproject.org/.

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About Texas Music Project

Founded in 2003, Texas Music Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to music education for at-risk youth. It has raised over $1.5 million and reached thousands of students, with awareness campaigns touching millions more. Recognized by the Governor of Texas through a House Bill and honored with the “Trailblazer” award by the Texas Commission on the Arts, Texas Music Project continues to make a lasting impact. Honorary Chairman Willie Nelson helped lead the charge, joined by fellow Texas legends like T Bone Burnett, Beyoncé, George Strait, and Stevie Ray Vaughan. The organization has released four CD compilations featuring donated tracks from these artists and more. Hundreds of musicians, producers, labels, and publishers have supported the mission. Special guests have included Eric Clapton and Bonnie Raitt. For more, visit www.texasmusicproject.org and follow the handle @TexasMusicProject on social media.

Texas Music Project Song of Hope Presents: MIRACLE by Skyler Derrington

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