The Merlin Group Appoints Neil Schamus as Senior Advisor and Board Member

Former Avis Budget Group and Inspiration Mobility Fleet Senior Executive joins The Merlin Group

WEST PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Merlin Group announced today that the Fleet Operations Management industry veteran, Neil Schamus has joined the firm as Senior Advisor and future Board Member. Merlin brings together experienced, hands-on leaders who blend strategy with execution to generate demand and build programmatic solutions that last, partnering with organizations to deliver tailored, long-term outcomes across sectors.

Neil brings four decades of operations, mobility and fleet leadership, most recently as a Founding Member and Executive Vice President of Fleet Operations, at Inspiration Mobility. He began his career with Avis Budget Group in 1984 growing his role over the next 35 years into the role of Senior Vice President, Fleet Operations, for the Americas. Over his career, while managing teams from one, to teams of several hundred direct and in-direct employees, Neil owned the ongoing transformation of legacy systems and reports, into a process that enabled field leadership with decision-making tools and dashboards, to drive profitable growth.

In his new role, Schamus will advise on Merlin’s strategic direction and advise its clients on operational, fleet and mobility strategy, and operational scaling, supporting Merlin’s mission to pair demand creation with durable program design, and to help organizations solve growth, staffing, and operational challenges over the long term.

“We’re beyond excited and honored to welcome Neil to The Merlin Group,” said Rick Bell, Managing Partner. ““His decades of leadership across fleet operations, mobility, and organizational transformation bring a tremendous value to our team and to the clients we serve. Neil’s experience building scalable programs and navigating complex operational challenges aligns perfectly with Merlin’s approach of combining strategy with execution to deliver lasting results. As Merlin continues to grow, Neil’s insight and industry perspective will enhance our ability to build innovative, scalable solutions and position the firm for continued expansion in 2026 and beyond.”

In the future, Neil will also serve as a member of The Merlin Group’s Board. As the organization formalizes and expands its governance structure, Neil is expected to take an active role in shaping long-term direction and oversight. His appointment reflects Merlin’s commitment to assembling a board of deeply experienced operators who bring both strategic clarity and real-world executional insight.

About the Merlin Group: The Merlin Group specializes in helping companies both domestic and international solve big, complex problems fast, connecting them with elusive decision makers, and unlocking exclusive resources.

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