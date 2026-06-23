STAR TREK SPIRITS™ EMBARKS ON A NEW ERA OF SINGLE-BARREL WHISKEY EXPLORATION

Announcing the next evolution of the acclaimed Captain’s Table series.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Star Trek Spirits ™ today announces the next evolution of its acclaimed Captain’s Table series, a premium single-barrel whiskey program defined by exploration, precision craftsmanship, and exceptional quality.Following a celebrated inaugural 10-barrel release, the Star Trek Spirits™ Captain’s Table now embarks on Mission Two - an expanded pursuit of rare, meticulously selected single barrels in partnership with Nashville Barrel Company This next chapter broadens the series’ reach while reinforcing its commitment to uncompromising quality, refined curation, and distinctive American whiskey.New Captains. New Vessel. New Mission.The Star Trek Spirits™ Captain’s Table now enters its next phase under the leadership of Co-Captains Mike Hinds and James Davenport, whose reputation for exceptional single-barrel selections will guide the series through an evolving portfolio of rare and expressive American whiskeys.Each release is:• Hand selected from premium casks• Limited single barrel• Chosen for exceptional flavor, balance, and character• Rare and highly allocated releasesThe series’ signature presentation remains a defining element. Every bottle is housed in a custom white octagonal collector’s case, accompanied by an illuminated display base and a detachable magnetic medallion granting access to exclusive tastings and private events.The result is a premium whiskey experience crafted for discerning collectors and dedicated enthusiasts alike.From the Captain’s Chair“James and I are honored to be collaborating with the Star Trek franchise on this extraordinary project,” said Mike Hinds, CEO of Nashville Barrel Company.“As longtime fans, it’s a privilege to help guide The Captain’s Table into its next phase. For generations, Star Trek has stood as a symbol of exploration, unity, and shared purpose. It built a global community where everyone has a seat at the table, and we’re proud to carry that spirit forward through this program.Curating exceptional single barrels is at the core of what we do. Bringing that expertise to a project of this scale and significance makes this mission especially meaningful. We look forward to sharing these releases with collectors and serious whiskey enthusiasts alike.”Two Ways to Join the Mission1. Join the Priority ListConsumers may register at https://captainstable.startrekspirits.com/ to receive early access and allocation updates for upcoming single-barrel releases.2. Visit a LocationA limited allocation of bottles will be available at select Nashville Barrel Company tasting rooms:• Nashville, Tennessee• Downtown Nashville, Tennessee• Louisville, KentuckyRare Barrels. Singular Expressions.Under the leadership of Co-Captains Davenport and Hinds, The Captain’s Table will explore a dynamic range of premium American whiskey styles, including:• Kentucky Straight Rye• High-Rye Bourbon• Barrel Proof Tennessee Bourbon• Specialty and thoughtfully finished expressionsNashville Barrel Company is known for its meticulous barrel selection process, thoughtful maturation approach, and deep-rooted connections within the whiskey community.Future releases will introduce limited-edition expressions inspired by Star Trek’s most iconic captains - refined tributes to leadership, legacy, and exploration.ABOUT STAR TREK WINES AND SPIRITSStar Trek Wines and Spirits is a collaboration between CBS Studios and Spirits That Rock. The program celebrates the legacy of Star Trek through premium, collectible wines and spirits. Each release reflects the franchise’s enduring themes of exploration, inclusivity, and bold adventure.ABOUT NASHVILLE BARREL COMPANYNashville Barrel Company is a leader in the single-barrel whiskey category, known for carefully curated barrels with distinctive and memorable flavor profiles. Their commitment to authenticity and quality has earned industry recognition, including multiple Double Gold awards from 2022–2026 and the prestigious ASCOT Awards Double Platinum distinction. These accolades reinforce Nashville Barrel Company’s position as one of the most trusted names in premium single-barrel whiskey.TM & © 2026 CBS Studios Inc. STAR TREK and related marks and logos are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

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