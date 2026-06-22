Kanopolis Drive-In Receives $65,000 Grant to Preserve Historic Outdoor Theatre

Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland today announced that the Kansas Department of Commerce has awarded a $65,000 grant to the historic Kanopolis Drive-In Theatre to support the purchase of a new state-of-the-art digital projection system. This funding will ensure that the beloved outdoor theater continues to operate for years to come.

“There’s always value in preserving our historic infrastructure, but especially when it serves as an economic engine for a community,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “The Kanopolis Drive-In is a beloved, one-of-a-kind destination, and this investment will help to create more lasting memories for Kansas families while fueling economic growth.”

The Kanopolis Drive-In Theatre, which opened in 1952, is a single-screen drive-in located on the northwest side of the city. The theater features a massive, 60-foot outdoor screen and accommodates up to 160 vehicles, offering a classic 1950s era movie experience.

But last fall, new owners Jessica Eagle Moyer and Tyson Moyer learned that the digital projector was beyond repair — with replacement costs exceeding $100,000.

Over the past five months, community fundraising efforts combined with the grant funding provided by the Department of Commerce have made it possible to purchase a new cutting-edge 4K laser projector. Additionally, the Moyers upgraded the movie screen and projection room in preparation for opening night of the 2026 season on April 3 when The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was screened.

“The awarding of this grant by the Department of Commerce, for such an iconic landmark, is a win both for Kanopolis and all of Kansas,” Representative Troy L. Waymaster said. “The Kanopolis Drive-In Theatre has a storied history, with 69 years of operation. With this grant, and local fundraising support, the resulting upgrades to the theater will ensure that it continues to deliver a unique and enjoyable experience to Kansans of all ages for years to come.”

According to industry estimates, only approximately 275 drive-in theaters remain in operation across the United States, making the preservation of Kansas venues such as Kanopolis Drive-In incredibly significant.

The community drive-in offers first-run movies, expanded concessions and immersive FM radio audio broadcast directly to vehicles. The venue prides itself on maintaining a clean, safe and family-friendly environment for all to enjoy and create lasting memories under the Kansas stars.

Join in on the fun at the Kanopolis Drive-in for Movie Night, sponsored by Kansas Commerce on Thursday, July 9. The evening will be a “To The Stars” theme — and to correspond with the theme, they will be showing Superman (1978). Doors will open at 7 p.m., with the movie beginning at 8:45 p.m.

For additional showtimes, rules and additional information, visit the Kanopolis Drive-In Theatre online here.