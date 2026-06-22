Reminder: MoDOT to hold public meetings for Linn County U.S. Route 36 intersection projects June 23

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation will host two public meetings, one in Brookfield and another in Bucklin, tomorrow, Tuesday, June 23, to discuss upcoming intersection improvement projects on Linn County U.S. Route 36.

MoDOT is planning projects to reconfigure the crossovers at both the Bucklin Route 129 and Brookfield Route F intersections with J-turns to improve traffic flow, increase sight distance, and reduce crash points. With a J-turn, motorists will no longer cross multiple lanes of fast-moving traffic. Drivers at a J-turn intersection turn right in the same direction of traffic, merge into the passing lane, and then make a U-turn in the direction they intend to travel.

The meetings will allow the public to share their thoughts and concerns about the project designs and to provide comments, either directly to the engineers or through a comment form. No formal presentation will be made. Attendees are welcome to come any time between the listed times.

Tuesday, June 23:

Brookfield ( Brookfield High School Cafeteria, 124 N Pershing, Dr. Brookfield, MO 64628 )

Brookfield High School Cafeteria, 124 N Pershing, Dr. Brookfield, MO 64628 Bucklin (Bucklin Community Building, 205 E 4th Street, Bucklin, MO 64631)

If you are unable to attend the open-house meetings, two other opportunities for public comment are available through Tuesday, July 7.

View the project webpages: Brookfield: https://www.modot.org/projects/us-route-36-and-route-f-j-turn-installation-linn-county Bucklin: https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-129-and-us-route-36-j-turn-installation-linn-county-0

While there, sign up to receive updates about these projects via email and/or leave comments.

Mail your comments to:

U.S. Route 36 intersection improvements in Linn County

Missouri Department of Transportation

3602 North Belt Highway

St. Joseph, MO 64506

All comments must be postmarked by Tuesday, July 7.

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Project Webpages

https://www.modot.org/projects/us-route-36-and-route-f-j-turn-installation-linn-county

https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-129-and-us-route-36-j-turn-installation-linn-county-0