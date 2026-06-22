MoDOT to shift westbound I-64 lanes exiting to westbound I-70 starting June 25

ST. CHARLES COUNTY – Motorists traveling on westbound Interstate 64 wishing to access westbound Interstate 70 at the I-64/I-70/U.S. 61 interchange should be aware of an upcoming lane change to the westbound I-70 exit ramp starting Thursday, June 25. All work is weather permitting.

Crews with the Improve I-70 Warrenton to Wentzville Project will shift the westbound I-64 exit ramp to westbound I-70 to a new bridge. The exit ramp will be moved to the south and left, and the new exit is before traffic reaches the existing bridge over I-70 at the I-64/I-70/U.S. 61 interchange.

Northbound Route 61 traffic remains on the right side and will continue to use the existing bridge. This lane shift will remain in place through July 1.

This work is part of the second project in MoDOT’s Statewide Improve I-70 Program. Improve I-70: Warrenton to Wentzville is a $600 million Design-Build project that will improve the 20-mile stretch of I-70 between Warrenton and Wentzville. The project was awarded to the Improve 70 Alliance team in November 2024. Construction is anticipated to be complete by the end of 2028.

Missouri’s FY2024 budget, approved through the state legislative process and signed into law by the governor, provides $2.8 billion in General Revenue to build a third lane of I-70 across the state. The program will plan, design, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, and add a third lane in each direction on nearly 200 miles of I-70, from Blue Springs to Wentzville.

Motorists are encouraged to pay attention in work zones, drive the posted work zone speed limit, and allow extra time for travel. All work is weather-dependent, and schedules are subject to change.

For more information on the Improve I-70 Program and to sign up for program e-mails, visit http://www.modot.org/improvei70.

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