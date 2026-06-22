Fort Buchanan Commander Relinquishes Command After Neary Two Years Leading the Army’s Home in the Caribbean

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Soldiers, civilians, family members, veterans, elected officials, and community leaders gathered at the Capitol of Puerto Rico, June 17, to witness Col. John D. Samples relinquish command of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan after nearly two years leading the Army's home in the Caribbean.

Patrick J. Appelman, director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command Directorate–Western Hemisphere, presided over the ceremony. Maj. Gen. Patricia R. Wallace, Fort Buchanan senior commander, attended the event alongside Brig. Gen. Christopher B. Creaghe, commanding general of the 1st Mission Support Command; Brig. Gen. Carlos Rivera, Puerto Rico National Guard Adjutant General; elected officials; military leaders; and community partners from across Puerto Rico.

The relinquishment of command ceremony marked the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander back to the organization through the passing of the installation colors, a military tradition that symbolizes continuity of leadership and mission.

“Commanders come and go, but the colors always remain,” said Appelman. “You worked to reshape the garrison’s community engagement, fostering close partnerships with community leaders across Puerto Rico. You also focused your efforts on the heart and soul of the garrison, always putting Soldiers, families, and civilians first.”

Wallace presented Samples with the Legion of Merit in recognition of his exceptionally meritorious service and distinguished 29-year military career.

“As a senior leader, I never had to worry whether we were going to be doing the right thing at Fort Buchanan,” said Wallace. “His leadership was 100 percent engaged every day while developing a strategy not only for today, but for tomorrow.”

During his tenure, Samples strengthened readiness across the installation, expanded partnerships throughout Puerto Rico, and supported the military community Fort Buchanan serves across the Caribbean.

Addressing the audience, Samples focused on the people who make the installation’s mission possible.

“Fort Buchanan exists to enable the readiness of the warfighter,” said Samples. “You allow our nation to sleep peacefully at night because you are on guard.”

As he concluded his remarks, Samples reflected on the impact Puerto Rico and the Fort Buchanan community had on him and his family.

“I was going to try to inspire, but I was inspired. I was going to serve, but I was joined in service. I wanted to ensure that I had taken it personal, but I found I was welcomed into a new family,” said Samples. “We are retiring and returning to North Carolina, but Puerto Rico is home.”

Following the ceremony, Samples retired from the U.S. Army, concluding nearly three decades of military service.

Fort Buchanan serves a military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty, Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. As the Army’s home in the Caribbean, the installation supports military readiness and enables warfighters to deploy anytime, anywhere.