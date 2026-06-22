ARC review demonstrates how digital engineering, collaboration deliver tech at speed to the Army

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – More than 280 members of the automotive research community from across academia, government and industry came together this month for one of the Army’s chief investments in science and technology, and critical driver of future force readiness.

Held June 10-11, the 32nd Automotive Research Center Annual Program Review provided updates to community partners on current projects and research advances, while demonstrating how collaboration, digital engineering, and modeling and simulation continue to directly solve Army problems and shape operational capabilities.

“The technologies you are all spearheading will help prepare our military for the battlefield of the future,” said U.S. Sen. Gary Peters during opening remarks.

ARC is a U.S. Army Center of Excellence for the modeling and simulation of ground vehicles, led by the University of Michigan. It operates under a Quad structure—in which Army scientists, academic investigators, industry engineers, and graduate students combine efforts to solve scientific problems such as autonomy, power and energy management, mobility, and system survivability of ground vehicles. In this way, ARC serves as a bridge between research and real-world defense applications.

The Quad model also supports the Army’s digital engineering transformation by enabling partners to work from shared models, data environments, and simulation tools, helping accelerate the transition of emerging technologies into operational capabilities.

“The ARC remains uniquely positioned to support this mission,” said Dr. David Gorsich, Chief Scientist for U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC), who has been involved with ARC since its inception.

“The Quad model is one of ARC’s greatest strengths,” Gorsich said. “It creates an environment where promising ideas mature faster and transition more effectively from research to capability. That ability to connect research, development, and experimentation is critical to delivering new technologies to Soldiers.”

According to Gorsich, the ARC portfolio aligns with the technical priorities GVSC must address to deliver and sustain the next generation of ground systems. Peters echoed this in his remarks.

“This partnership with GVSC is so important to both the future of our state and our country,” Peters said.

The event was comprised of keynote speeches from industry and military leaders in automation and robotics, case studies, technical talks, and a panel with ARC partners. Discussion and presentation topics focused on autonomous vehicle systems, advanced modeling, and digital engineering development, showcasing how Army, academic, and industry partners are advancing those technologies together.

The emphasis on digital engineering reflects a broader transformation underway across GVSC and the Army. Digital engineering applies model-based approaches, simulation, data, and digital tools to replace traditional paper-based development processes, enabling teams to design, analyze, test, and refine systems in virtual environments before physical prototypes are built.

During a panel session titled “Engineering the Army–Academia–Industry Innovation Ecosystem for U.S. Defense Modernization Through Digital Engineering,” GVSC Ground Vehicle Robotics Associate Director Jillyn Alban emphasized that the innovation ARC has achieved has been fast-tracked through the center’s distinctive collective efforts.

“Collaboration is key—it’s the linchpin,” said Alban. “Sharing oversight and validation results will reduce duplication. It will build trust and ensure acceptance from the research and development side of the house all the way to fielding.”

Alban said digital engineering helps establish a common technical foundation for partners, making it easier to share results, validate findings, and build confidence in technologies as they move toward fielding.

GVSC Director Michael Cadieux also highlighted the power of ARC collaborations during his remarks. He explained they enable a pipeline of continuous integration of capability over time, facilitating the scaling and upgrading of systems at a speed that’s relevant. He said that pipeline doesn’t only flow into current Army ground vehicle systems, however.

“It’s industry and academic partners that carry forward the research that you’re doing,” Cadieux said. “You mature the products and have the next set of questions you want to get after that feed that pipeline into the future.”

That continuous pipeline is increasingly enabled by digital engineering practices that preserve and expand knowledge through authoritative digital models. Rather than recreating information at each stage of development, researchers and engineers can build upon existing digital artifacts, creating greater continuity from research through acquisition and sustainment.

Alban explained how this is especially true with AI developments, detailing how combining the use of technology and other key factors not only reduces costs and labor, but is essential for future autonomous and robotic systems.

“Delivering capability at the speed of relevance is only possible through AI engineering, cultivating homegrown talent, and fostering partnerships,” Alban said.

Expanding on this, Alban stressed the importance of the Army’s investment in developing the next generation of defense innovators who will be the ones to continue maturing these technologies and take research into operational capabilities.

“Homegrown talent is essential,” Alban said. “We must empower young engineers to innovate and make our AI solutions resilient—because without that, this just won’t be accomplished.”

That emphasis on workforce development is embodied in ARC’s Quad model, which gives graduate students direct experience working alongside Army researchers, faculty experts, and industry engineers. The result is a talent pipeline that not only advances current research efforts but also helps develop the future workforce needed to sustain the Army’s digital engineering transformation.

Over the last several years, ARC has brought together more than 80 industry partners and nine government agencies, and currently partners with 15 different universities.

As the Army continues modernizing its ground systems, ARC demonstrates how digital engineering, modeling and simulation, and collaborative partnerships can accelerate innovation and technology transition. By integrating research, development, and workforce cultivation through the Quad model, the center continues to deliver research and capabilities that help ensure Soldiers remain prepared for the challenges of tomorrow’s battlefield.