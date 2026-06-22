Monthly BAT Days Initiative Connects Residents to Free Health, Recovery and Support Services

22 June, 2026 Community & Services

What began as one woman’s idea to expand access to STI testing has grown into a monthly collaboration that connects underserved residents with primary care, mental health services and substance-use recovery resources.

Licensed Clinical Social Worker Annie-Grace Funderburg is the driving force behind the Better Access to Treatment (BAT) Days initiative — a partnership between the Orange County Drug-Free Coalition, AdventHealth, Orlando Health, CAN Community Health, Hope & Help, Recovery Connections, STEPS Inc., the Orange County Public Library System and the Orlando Police Department.

On the second Wednesday of each month, these organizations come together at the Centers for Addiction and Mental Health Programs (CAMP) on Orange Blossom Trail to provide HIV and Hepatitis-C testing, connections to affordable or free primary care providers, mental health resources and case management services.

Through community donations, participants also receive free snacks, toiletries, feminine hygiene products and clothing.

The idea for BAT Days emerged shortly after Funderburg joined Orange County in August 2025. While she recognized the wide range of services available throughout the County, she also saw that certain challenges often prevented people from accessing them.

“I wanted to find a way to eliminate barriers such as work schedules, transportation and affordability for people working toward reintegrating into a healthy, sustainable lifestyle,” she said . “I reached out to our coalition partners, and the idea evolved from there.”

CAMP proved to be an ideal location for the initiative, as it helps provide stable housing for residents, allowing them to focus on employment, recovery and long-term stability.

“We wanted to create a monthly hub where people can connect with the resources they need at no cost,” asserted Funderburg. “It’s important to be in the same place at the same time every month so residents know they can rely on these services when they need them.”

BAT Days are held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., a schedule designed to accommodate the needs of the population the program serves.

“The people we tend to serve work very early in the morning or late at night,” explained Funderburg. “This time frame gives us the best opportunity to reach them.”

By bringing multiple service providers together in one location, BAT Days simplifies access to care and support while helping residents take meaningful steps toward improved health, recovery and stability.

If you or a loved one is struggling with substance-use issues or needs to connect to local resources, visit Orange County Responds.