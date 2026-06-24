We believe great care starts with great caregivers.” — Attilio Manziano, Executive Director

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Families searching for dependable support for aging loved ones often ask: “Are there 24-hour home care providers in McLean, VA?” According to Paragon Home Care, the answer is yes. Families in McLean and communities throughout Northern Virginia can access hourly and live-in home care services designed to help older adults remain safe, comfortable, and connected while continuing to live at home.

For many adults between the ages of 40 and 65, the search for care begins during a stressful period. Many are balancing careers, raising children, and helping aging parents at the same time. This “sandwich generation” often faces difficult questions about safety, independence, scheduling, and the rising costs of senior living communities.

Why Families Search for 24-Hour Home Care

Aging parents may need additional support after a fall, hospital stay, mobility change, or memory-related concerns. Families in McLean, Vienna, Arlington, Falls Church, Fairfax, and nearby communities often notice early warning signs such as missed meals, difficulty with housekeeping, or trouble moving around the home safely.

While many adult children want to help personally, balancing caregiving with work and family responsibilities can be challenging. Around-the-clock home care can provide added reassurance while allowing seniors to remain in familiar surroundings. Depending on individual needs, 24-hour care may be provided through rotating caregivers or live-in support.

What Services Are Typically Included?

Families researching in-home care often want to know what caregivers help with each day. Services may include companionship, meal preparation, light housekeeping, transportation assistance, errands and shopping, walking and exercise assistance, fall prevention through stand-by assistance, transferring assistance, medication reminders and management, grooming, bathing, dressing, and toileting assistance.

Paragon Home Care also utilizes Care Intelligence, powered by Sensi.AI, a 24/7 remote monitoring technology that helps identify potential safety concerns and behavioral changes in the home. This additional layer of support allows care teams to respond proactively while providing added peace of mind for families. Paragon is among the only home care providers in Northern Virginia to offer this technology as a standard of care for every client.

A Resource for Families Comparing Care Options

Many adult children compare in-home care with assisted living as they balance cost, comfort, and quality of life. Families throughout McLean and surrounding Northern Virginia communities frequently tell Paragon Home Care that their loved ones want to remain in familiar surroundings for as long as possible. Home care allows seniors to maintain established routines, preserve independence, and stay connected to the people and communities that matter most.

Paragon centers its approach on what it calls the moments in between tasks: where trust is built, connection is made, and care goes from excellent to exceptional. To further support families exploring care options, Paragon Home Care has created a comprehensive Family Guide that brings together answers to many of the questions the team commonly receives from families seeking assistance. Available on the company's website, the guide serves as an educational resource for families looking for additional information about aging in place and home care options.

Paragon Home Care is a trusted partner for hospitals and care managers, providing dependable hourly and live-in care services that support safer and smoother transitions home. Caregivers are supported by Care Intelligence, powered by Sensi.AI, helping identify potential concerns early and allows proactive intervention.

What Makes Paragon Home Care Different?

Many home care agencies focus primarily on scheduling and staffing. At Paragon Home Care, leadership remains closely connected to both caregivers and clients. The team invests significant time supporting caregivers, checking in regularly, and helping them succeed because exceptional care begins with caregivers who feel valued and supported.

This hands-on approach helps create stronger relationships between caregivers and clients while allowing concerns to be addressed quickly. Families across McLean, Vienna, Arlington, Falls Church, Fairfax, and neighboring Northern Virginia communities often appreciate knowing that Paragon's leadership team remains actively involved rather than taking a hands-off approach to care.

"Our leadership team spends a great deal of time supporting, mentoring, and staying connected with our caregivers because when caregivers feel supported, clients receive better care. We take the time to understand each family's situation and remain involved throughout the care journey, so families know they always have a trusted partner they can call. Families deserve confidence that their loved ones are receiving compassionate, dependable support every day, and that commitment guides everything we do," said Attilio Manziano, Executive Director

Paragon Home Care is recognized as a leader in the home care industry, having earned 23 Best of Home Care Awards from Activated Insights over the years. These honors include distinctions such as Provider of Choice, Employer of Choice, Leader in Experience, Top 100 Leader in Experience, and Leader in Training, recognizing excellence in client satisfaction, caregiver satisfaction, caregiver development, and overall quality of care, placing Paragon among the Top 100 home care providers in North America.

Helping Seniors Remain at Home

As more families seek alternatives to residential care communities, demand for around-the-clock home support continues to grow. Families throughout McLean, Arlington, Vienna, Falls Church, Fairfax, and surrounding Northern Virginia communities continue turning to home care solutions that help older adults maintain independence while receiving the support they need. For Paragon, that support is more than tasks. It is meaningful care.

Paragon Home Care offers flexible hourly and live-in care services designed to help seniors remain safe, comfortable, and connected at home. Families interested in learning more can call (703) 942-8950 or schedule a consultation.

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